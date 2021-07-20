Iraq: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Baghdad Attack That Killed Nearly 30 People

At least 30 people have been killed and dozens have been injured in a roadside bomb attack in Baghdad on July 19. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its fighters detonated the explosion, reported Al Jazeera. The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City in Baghdad. The blast happened a day ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.

Explosion in Baghdad

Two medical officials on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that at least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in the explosion. Iraqi President Barham Salih called the bombing a 'heinous crime' and offered his condolences to the victims of the explosion. He added that they will not stay calm until they 'uproot the hateful and cowardly terrorism'. In his tweet he wrote, "They do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment."

في جريمة بشعة وقسوةٌ قل مثيلها، يستهدفون أهلنا المدنيين في مدينة الصدر عشية العيد. لا يرتضون للشعب ان يهنأ ولو لحظة بالأمن والفرح. لن يهدأ لنا بال إلا باقتلاع الإرهاب الحاقد الجبان من جذوره، ويقيناً أن إرادة العراقيين عصية على إجرامهم ونذالتهم.

الرحمة للشهداء، والشفاء للجرحى. — Barham Salih (@BarhamSalih) July 19, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi placed the commander of the federal police regiment responsible for the area of the market place under arrest. Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting that included military, security and intelligence leaders to discuss the terrorist attack in Sadr City. Investigation has been launched in the attack that occured in the market in Sadr City of Baghdad.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @MAKadhimi يوجّه بمحاسبة أي قائد أو ضابط يثبت تقصيره عن أداء واجبه، والتحقيق معه وإحالته الى المحكمة المختصة، وشدد على قواتنا الأمنية أن تبقى العين التي لا تنام من أجل أمن العراقيين وسلامتهم. pic.twitter.com/P5vIXavMef — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 19, 2021

رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @MAKadhimi يترأس إجتماعاً طارئاً ضم القيادات العسكرية والأمنية والإستخبارية، على خلفية الإعتداء الإرهابي بالتفجير الجبان الذي شهدته مدينة الصدر. pic.twitter.com/20zB3XM6zj — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 19, 2021

Earlier in January, at least 28 people were killed and more than 70 wounded in a rare twin suicide bombing on a crowded commercial street in Baghdad. According to a statement by Iraqi officials, cited by sources of AP, one of the two suicide bombers had entered the bustling market and complained of illness, gathering people around him. He detonated his explosives in a deadly act of violence. Closely following the first blast, the second suicide bomber detonated his explosives as chaos on the street ensued, Iraqi interior ministry officials said. The blast took place at an open-air market in Tayaran Square of Baghdad.

