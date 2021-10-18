Iraq: Mastermind Of Deadly 2016 Bombing That Killed 300 People Arrested

On Monday, Iraq announced that it had arrested the mastermind of a catastrophic 2016 blast in Baghdad's retail mall that killed nearly 300 people and injured 250 others. After the 2003 US-led war that deposed Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein, the suicide vehicle bombing in the downtown Karradah area was the worst attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Iraq arrests Ghazwan al-Zobai

According to Iraqi intelligence officials, the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai was arrested during a complex operation carried out with the collaboration of a neighbouring country they refrained from naming. The authorities said that they were following the mastermind for several months, reported the news agency. They further claimed that al-Zobai was detained in an unidentified foreign nation and transported to Iraq two days ago. According to The AP, the officials talked on the condition of anonymity as they were not permitted to speak publicly about the operation.

It should be mentioned here that 29-year-old Al-Zobai was an al-Qaida terrorist when he was imprisoned by the Americans in Iraq's at Cropper jail in 2008. He then escaped from Abu Ghraib prison in 2013. After that, he went on to join the Islamic State, reported the news agency. The officials claimed that al-Zobai planned a number of strikes in Iraq, the most well-known of which was the 2016 Karrada explosion. He used the alias Abu Obaida to carry out his operations. At least 292 people were killed in the bombing, the majority of them died in the subsequent fire that engulfed the Hadi shopping centre. The fire was fueled by a tinderbox of shops lined with flammable panels that sold apparel and oil-based perfumes.

'Iraqi officials detained IS leader Sami Jasim on October 11'

It is worth mentioning here that Al-Zobai was apprehended in the Iraqi National Intelligence Service's second such operation since Iraq's federal elections on October 10. In a similar operation abroad, Iraqi officials said they detained IS leader Sami Jasim last Monday, October 11. The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme had placed a $5 million bounty on Jasim's head, describing him as 'instrumental in managing finances for IS terrorist operations,' reported AP.

(Image: AP)