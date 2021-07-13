Iraq: More Than 50 People Killed, Several Injured In COVID Hospital Fire; PM Orders Probe

At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire incident at a hospital ward dedicated to COVID patients in southern Iraq. The blaze at the Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in the Dhi Qar governate in Nasiriyah was brought under control late on July 12, reported BBC News. The Health Ministry has not provided an official report of the cause of the fire. The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held meetings with officials and ministers and ordered a high-level investigation to find the cause of the incident.

Fire erupts in coronavirus ward

The officials said that the fire erupted from the electric circuit and another health official said that the fire was caused by the oxygen cylinder explosion. Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department revealed that there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire erupted, reported AP citing local media. It is worth mentioning that it is the second time in a year that a fire erupted in an Iraqi hospital that killed COVID-19 patients. In April, at least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad when an oxygen tank exploded.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held meetings with ministers, officials and security leaders. He has ordered a high-level investigation to find the cause of the fire. Following the meeting, Al-Kadhimi sent a team of ministers and security officials to immediately head to Dhi Qar to follow up on the procedures on the ground, according to the government statement. He also issued a decision to suspend the directors of the Dhi Qar health department, the hospital and the civil defence and imprisoning them and subjecting them to the investigation. The prime minister also directed various ministries to send urgent medical and relief aid to the governorate. He ordered to send the wounded who are in a critical condition outside Iraq for treatment. An official day of mourning has also been declared for the victims, the statement added.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @MAKadhimi يعقد اجتماعاً طارئاً ضم عدداً من الوزراء والمسؤولين والقيادات الأمنية؛ وذلك للوقوف على أسباب حادثة حريق مستشفى الإمام الحسين (ع) في محافظة ذي قار، ومعالجة تداعياتها، وقد خرج الاجتماع بالقرارات الآتية: pic.twitter.com/dgAQdj0iEq — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 12, 2021

IMAGE: ZahraSociology/Twitter

Inputs from AP