Iraq: PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Announces Arrest Of Terror Cell Behind Baghdad Market Bombing

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Saturday, announced the arrest of a “terror cell” behind a Baghdad market bombing that killed 35 people just a day before Eid-ul Adha. Last week, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/ISIS) group claimed responsibility for mass murder revealing that one of its fighters had detonated the bomb in Wahailat market in the capital’s Sadr City. Now, al-Kadhimi asserted that the Iraqi law enforcement had arrested a “cowardly” terror cell in relation to the explosion and all detained would undergo legal trials.

The Prime Minister did not specify the number of people arrested, but a source at the interior ministry told AlJazeera that the suspects were anticipated to make televised “confessions”, a common occurrence for major crimes in Iraq. The country has long been the battleground between ISIS, the US and other regional powers including Iran. ISIS faced a gruesome defeat in 2017 when, after three years of rigorous campaigning, it lost all the territories it had captured. The group is believed to retain sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain areas.

Explosion in Baghdad

Two medical officials on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that at least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in the explosion. Iraqi President Barham Salih called the bombing a 'heinous crime' and offered his condolences to the victims of the explosion. He added that they will not stay calm until they 'uproot the hateful and cowardly terrorism'. In his tweet, he wrote, "They do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi placed the commander of the federal police regiment responsible for the area of the marketplace under arrest. Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting that included military, security and intelligence leaders to discuss the terrorist attack in Sadr City. The investigation has been launched in the attack that occurred in the market in Sadr City of Baghdad.

في جريمة بشعة وقسوةٌ قل مثيلها، يستهدفون أهلنا المدنيين في مدينة الصدر عشية العيد. لا يرتضون للشعب ان يهنأ ولو لحظة بالأمن والفرح. لن يهدأ لنا بال إلا باقتلاع الإرهاب الحاقد الجبان من جذوره، ويقيناً أن إرادة العراقيين عصية على إجرامهم ونذالتهم.

الرحمة للشهداء، والشفاء للجرحى. — Barham Salih (@BarhamSalih) July 19, 2021

Image: AP