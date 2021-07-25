Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi To Meet US President Biden To Discuss Full US Troops Withdrawal

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will be meeting US President Joe Biden on July 26, Monday, in a bid to discuss a possible full US troop withdrawal from his country. According to AP, during their meeting at the White House, the two leaders are expected to specify a timeline, possibly by the end of this year. Ahead of his planned trip to Washington, the Iraqi PM told the media outlet that his country no longer requires US combat troops to fight the Islamic State group, but a formal timeline for withdrawal will depend on the outcome of talks with Biden in the coming week.

Iraq will still ask for US training and military intelligence gathering, al-Kadhimi said. He did not announce a deadline, but he said, “we do not need any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil”. Further, the Iraqi leader also insisted that any withdrawal schedule would be based on the needs of Iraqi forces, who he said had shown themselves capable over the past year of conducting independent anti-IS missions.

"The war against Daesh (IS) and the readiness of our forces require a special timetable (for withdrawal), this will depend on the negotiations that we will conduct in Washington," al-Kadhimi said.

"What we want from the American presence in Iraq is to support our forces in training, developing their efficiency and capabilities and in security cooperation," he added.

Around 2,500 US troops in Iraq

It is worth mentioning that the US and Iraq agreed last April that the American transition to a train-and-advice mission meant the US combat role would end, but they hadn’t settled on a timetable for completing the transition. Now, on Monday, the two leaders are expected to specify a timeline. However, it is still unclear whether that would result in any US troop withdrawals.

As per AP, the US troop presence has stood at about 2,500 since late last year when President Donald Trump ordered a reduction from 3,000. Meanwhile, the White House talks between the two allies comes just a week after a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group, despite Baghdad declaring the Sunni extremists being defeated over three years ago. In recent months, the Iraqi government has faced one setback after another, seriously undermining the public’s confidence in it. The ongoing missile attacks by IS groups have underscored the limits of the state and a series of devastating hospital fires amid rising COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from AP)

