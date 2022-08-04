Iraq: Populist Shiite Cleric Al-Sadr Calls For Dissolution Of Parliament, Early Election

In Iraq, influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr urged his followers on August 3 to keep occupying the national parliament in Baghdad until his demands, which include dissolving the legislature and holding early elections, are satisfied. According to media reports, during his speech, Al-Sadr reaffirmed his willingness to "be martyred" for his cause.

In a televised speech from Najaf on August 3, al-Sadr said, "Dissolve parliament and hold early elections," signalling a heated power struggle with his opponents that may prolong the political impasse in the country.

On July 30, tens of thousands of al-Sadr supporters stormed the heavily guarded Baghdad parliament building. The protesters have been maintaining their sit-in inside the building for the past five days. According to media reports, al-Sadr's supporters have constructed a tent city with food stands around the parliament.

This action was a response to attempts by al-Sadr's adversaries, primarily the Coordination Framework, which is supported by Iran, to form a government with prime ministerial candidates that he does not support. Notably, al-Sadr's bloc garnered 73 seats in the 329-seat Iraqi parliament, making it the largest faction.

Al-Sadr's influence over Iraqi politics

However, since the election, negotiations to form a new government have stalled, and al-Sadr resigned from the political process. The creation of a new government is still in a deadlock. Al-Sadr has earlier noted in one of his speech that he also had "no interest" in negotiating with his adversaries. Al-Sadr, who formerly led an anti-US militia, has millions of devoted followers.

Further, according to media reports, Iraq has been without a government for a record amount of time in the post-Saddam Hussein era due to the impasse between al-Sadr and his opponents. The United Nations mission in Iraq urged leaders to put their country first and put an end to the ongoing power struggle earlier on August 3.

Notably, Al-Sadr's supporters also stormed the parliament in a similar manner in 2016 after then-Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi attempted to replace party-affiliated ministers with technocrats in an anti-corruption drive, they staged a sit-in and issued demands for political reform. The public's outrage over corruption and unemployment sparked widespread protests in 2019; the current protest presents a challenge for the oil-rich nation.

