Advertisement

Iraq on Monday recalled its ambassador from Iran over ballistic missile strikes on its soil. Iraq summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Baghdad on Tuesday as it protested Iranian strikes on northern Iraq. Several civilians were killed in the attack overnight, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the assault was “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, strongly contradicts the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and threatens the security of the region.” Meanwhile, Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish region, said in a speech, that “There is no reason for these attacks and there is no excuse,” Barzani was delivering a speech at the news conference in Davos at the World Economic Forum. “These attacks should not remain without a response,” he said.

Advertisement

IRGC struck Israeli ‘spy headquarters’

Iran said that the Israeli “spy headquarters” were attacked by the missiles in the proximity of the US Consulate compound in Irbil. The region is a stronghold of Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region and is also linked to extremist Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Advertisement

Iran said last month that Israel struck and killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Seyed Razi Mousavi, in an airstrike on a Damascus. Mounir al-Mustafa, deputy director of the civil defense in northwest Syria, was quoted as saying that two civilians suffered minor injuries. The Iranian strikes killed at least four people, among them Peshraw Dizayi, a local businessman known to work in the real estate.

The US slammed “Iran’s reckless missile strikes,” which was condemned what State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that Tehran IRGC’s missile strikes in Iraq and Syria were “in line with the resolute defense of the country’s sovereignty and security, countering terrorism, and part of the Islamic Republic’s punishment against those who threaten the country’s security.”