Hundreds of protesters stormed the presidential palace and other government palaces in Iraq after an influential Shiite cleric declared that he is leaving politics. Iraq's capital city Baghdad saw massive protests after cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday, August 29, that he was quitting politics. In what seemed to be a rerun of the Sri Lanka crisis, protesters in Baghdad stormed the Green Zone and besieged the Republican Palace. Photos and videos were doing rounds on the internet wherein protesters were seen taking a dip in the swimming pool inside the presidential palace, similar to images and videos that went viral after demonstrators in Sri Lanka stormed into the presidential palace in July.

The cement barriers outside the presidential palace were ripped down with ropes by al-Sadr's supporters who broke through the palace gates. According to reports, many of them flocked to the palace's opulent salons and swirly halls, major gathering spots for foreign and Iraqi elites. In response to the violent protests, the military of Iraq declared a statewide curfew and the caretaker Prime Minister halted Cabinet meetings.

Death toll of protests reaches 30

According to multiple media reports, at least 30 people were killed and over 300 injured as the security officials fired gunshots and mortars to control the enraged demonstrators. The operation to control the situation near the presidential palace also included a small force from the special forces division and the 9th Division of the Iraqi Army. The latest demonstrations occurred just a month after Iraqi protesters, mostly loyalists of the Shia leader al-Sadr, stormed the heavily guarded country's parliament building in July.

Iraq witnessing protests since last general elections

It is important to note that the Iraqi government has been engaged in a conflict with protesters ever since the nation's general elections were held in 2021. In the elections, al-Sadr's party emerged as the single largest party but it fell short of securing a majority. Meanwhile, al-Sadr's refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite opponents and his withdrawal from the negotiations has thrown the nation's politics into disarray. His MPs resigned later from parliament over the appointment of a new Prime Minister. Meanwhile, al-Sadr has called for early elections in the country to elect a new government.

