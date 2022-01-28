Iraq: Rocket Fire Hits Baghdad International Airport In Another Attack On US Forces

An Iraqi security source said they shot down at least six rockets targetting the Baghdad International Airport on Friday, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the Sputnik source, the rockets fell near the runway at 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT), resulting in the damage of a plane that was parked near the runway. "Baghdad International Airport was hit by rocket fire on Friday, at least six rockets were shot down. At least six rockets were shot down and fell near the runway," an Iraqi security source told the news agency.

Images: Suspected Iraqi Shiite insurgents allegedly fired at least 6 107mm Katyusha rockets overnight targeting U.S. military forces stationed at Baghdad International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Psk9AvaQ1q — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet) January 28, 2022

The photographs of the attack which went viral on social media platforms show a hole from a rocket in the fuselage of the aircraft.

Earlier in September 2020, at least three Katyusha rockets landed at Baghdad Airport, damaging four vehicles. In January this year, the airport again came under attack ahead of the anniversary of the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. It is worth mentioning the Baghdad International Airport and the Iraqi military bases that house US troops and the US embassy lie in the Green Zone. The areas have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

Image: Twitter/@HeshmatAlavi