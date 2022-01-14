Iraq: Severe Explosion Rocks Baghdad After Air Defense Gun Down Rockets Over US Embassy

Hours after a rocket strike on the United States embassy present in Iraq was thwarted, a severe explosion shook the northern part of the capital city Baghdad early on Friday morning. As per Al-Arabiya, the blast was heard near Adhamiya, a neighbourhood in Baghdad approximately 4 miles north of the heavily protected Green Zone, which houses the US embassy compound. The event occurred inside the offices of Takadum, the political party of Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, Sputnik reported.

Further, a hand grenade was apparently hurled at the building the day before the incident. Later, videos from the incident site emerged on the social media showing the damage. After the recent national polls Takadum emerged in second place and Halbousi was re-elected to a second term as speaker last week. However, the vote was plagued by bitter factional fighting, and a coalition of Shiite parties boycotted.

Rockets spotted attacking the Green Zone in Baghdad

In addition to this, earlier on Thursday evening, several incoming missiles were spotted in the Green Zone, which contains the US embassy in Baghdad. According to Iraqi military authorities, nearly two rockets were launched towards the US embassy in downtown Baghdad, both of which were taken down without causing any injuries or damage.

The intercept was allegedly captured on a video that was released on the internet. According to the video footage, a C-RAM air defense system was seen firing a barrage of bullets at the rockets, Sputnik reported. Another video demonstrated a ground explosion that appears to be produced by the rocket falling to the surface, contradicting official assurances that the strike did not inflict any damage. Officially, no damage was done as a result of the event, although the video released on social media revealed that one of the rockets fell on a school.

Furthermore, the strongly defended Green Zone goes back to the US occupation of Iraq in the 2000s, when US troops tasked with deposing Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein confronted a formidable internal insurgency. While the great bulk of US soldiers has departed Iraq, those who remain are a symbol of Washington's continued dominance over Iraqi politics, and the embassy remains a popular target for Iraqi militias enraged by the US presence.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)