Iraq: Ten Rockets Fired At Ain Al-Asad Base That Hosts US, Coalition Forces

At least ten rockets landed on March 3 at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad base that hosts the United States, coalition and Iraqi forces. While taking to Twitter, US-led Coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto informed that an initial report says ten rockets and further added that Iraqi Special Forces are leading the response. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Iraqi military said that the attack caused no significant losses.

Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time). Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021

It is worth noting that the recent attack was the second in Iraq this month and it came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country. The Pope is set to visit Iraq from March 5-8 despite deteriorating security in some parts of the country. On February 15 a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq, on the other hand, had killed a civilian contractor and injured US service members.

February’s ‘criminal terrorist attack’

Following the attack, Iraqi President Barham Salih called it a “criminal terrorist attack” and further even warned of a “dangerous escalation” in the volatile region. It is worth noting that February’s attack was the first time Western military or diplomatic installations have been targeted in Iraq in nearly two months, after a string of such incidents.

Meanwhile, there are approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq to support Iraqi forces in battles against remnants of the Islamic state, mainly for training and advisory purposes. This is thought to be the second missile attack on a Western target in Iraq since US President Joe Biden took office in January. Under former US President Donald Trump, Washington had vowed that the killing of an American national in such a rocket attack would prompt retaliation against Iran, whom US military officials accuse of backing the Iraqi militia groups behind the strikes.

(Image: AP)

