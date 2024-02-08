Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Envoy To Baghdad, Protests Erbil Rocket Strikes

On Tuesday, Jan 16 Iran announced that it had initiated the launch of ballistic missiles targeting locations in Iraq and Syria.

Manasvi Asthana
raqi Foreign Ministry summons Iranian envoy to Baghdad, hands him note of protest over Iranian rocket attacks on Erbil
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Tuesday, Jan 16 Iran announced that it had initiated the launch of ballistic missiles targeting locations in Iraq and Syria. The action was described as a defensive measure aimed at safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and security, with an additional focus on countering terrorism in the region.

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran claimed responsibility for an attack on what they referred to as the "spy headquarters" of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region on Monday night. Additionally, they reported conducting strikes in Syria against the Islamic State.

Iraq summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Baghdad on Tuesday to register a formal protest against the attacks in Kurdistan, as reported by the Iraqi State news agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated that Tehran acknowledges and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations. However, he emphasised that Iran is simultaneously exercising its "legitimate and legal right" to counteract threats to national security and serve as a deterrent.

"After the enemy miscalculated by targeting the Islamic Republic, Iran retaliated with its high intelligence capability in a precise and targeted operation against the culprits' headquarters," said Kanaani.

The Iraqi foreign ministry issued a statement condemning what it termed as Iran's "aggression" on Erbil, which resulted in civilian casualties in residential areas.

The statement further mentioned that the Iraqi government is prepared to pursue all legal measures, including filing a complaint with the United Nations Security Council in response to the alleged aggression by Iran.

 

 

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

