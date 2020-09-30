Iraqi PM Warns US May Close Its Embassy In Baghdad If Violence Continues

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Wednesday, September 30 that a number of countries, primarily the US, will likely to shut down their embassies in Baghdad if the shelling continues on diplomatic missions. As per reports, the Trump administration has warned the Iraqi authorities that it will close its embassy in Baghdad if the government does not take swift and decisive action to end persistent rocket and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias.

READ: US' Threat To Shut Baghdad Embassy Raises Fear Of Iraq Turning Into Battleground: Report

This move came just after Iraq’s military confirmed a Katyusha rocket hit near Baghdad airport, killing five Iraqi civilians and wounding two others. Al-Kadhimi earlier ordered an immediate investigation into a missile attack that hit Baghdad airport claiming lives of innocent civilians.

READ: Mike Pompeo Warns Iraq US Will Pull Embassy Out Of Baghdad Over Inaction Against Terror

US embassy hints at closure

The US embassy in Baghdad wrote on its Facebook page, "We are outraged by yesterday’s rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children. We express our condolences to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who were victims, once again, of these ruthless acts of violence. The Iraqi people deserve to live in safety and security, so we call on Iraqi officials to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable. We have made the point before that the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remains the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq. These militias pose an unacceptable danger to everyone in Iraq, from diplomatic officials and facilities to Iraqi activists and families."

News Agency ANI quoted Al-Kadhimi saying, "Rocket attacks continue, the last one happened yesterday, which killed five people, including children. These attacks forced a number of organisations and diplomatic missions to think about closing embassies, primarily the United States, and the European Union is discussing this issue," the Prime Minister said at a cabinet meeting. If security is not ensured in the region, they cannot work in Iraq".

The warning hints the US administration’s increasing frustration and anger with frequent rocket fire from Iranian-supported groups on or near the US embassy compound in Baghdad as the former imposed crippling sanctions on the latter. The US embassy in Baghdad also said that over the next two days they will be conducting a series of tests and drills of their emergency procedures and equipment. They warned that the communities in the nearby areas surrounding the embassy may hear alarms, sirens, and other noises as these drills are conducted.

Earlier this month, Washington announced that it would reduce its force level from more than 5,000 to about 3,000 in Iraq by the end of the month. It is said that the US pullout could set PM Kadhimi back in his fight against the militias.

READ: US Moves To Close American Embassy In Baghdad Fearing Attack: Report

READ: Several Dead And Wounded In Baghdad Rocket Attack

With ANI inputs