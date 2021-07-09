Iraqis Take To The Streets Against Power Outage Amid 50+ Degrees Celsius Heat

As the temperature soared to over 50 degree Celsius, mass protest by Iraqis of the Basra region erupted to fight the power failures in the capital of Baghdad and the southern parts of the country. Protesters burned tires, shouted slogans and blocked highways to raise their voices against the constant power cuts. People believe that the public service sector is corrupt and chooses to not do anything about the situation on purpose.

Similar protests occurred just before the pandemic began in March last year and hundreds were feared dead after a collision with the government. A few of those demands were met by the government, but they used the pandemic as an excuse to divert their attention from the recurrent issues. The current issue has forced people to take unusual steps to fight the heat, either driving around in the car with the air conditioning on or purchase bags of ice to have any sort of cooling effect.

Who is to blame?

The protesters wanted someone from the authorities to take accountability and finally come forward to fix the issue, instead, the authorities started playing blame game. In a tweet, Sajad Jiyad, a political analyst from Iraq explained that, “The electricity ministry is blaming the oil ministry which is blaming the finance ministry, and the finance ministry says the culprit is Iran, but Iran says it's the Iraqi government's fault, and the government lays the blame on the people who accuse politicians of shortcomings. The politicians just shrug and say, 'We've got to live with it.'"

الكهرباء تگول صوچ النفط والنفط تگول صوچ المالية والمالية تگول صوچ ايران وايران تگول صوچ الحكومة والحكومة تگول صوچ الشعب والشعب يگول صوچ السياسيين والسياسيين يگولون هذا الموجود.



هكذا يتم اذلال الناس في بلد سيطر عليه عصابات استخدمت جميع العناوين والوسائل لخداعهم. متى نقول كفى؟ — Sajad Jiyad سجاد (@SajadJiyad) July 1, 2021

Ali al-Bayati from the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said in a statement that, “Electricity is a basic need. Its shortage is a violation of many human rights, including the right to health, safe housing, education and others.”

Why are people blaming Iran?

Iraq purchases more than a third of its power demand from Iran. Due to a running debt of more than $ 6 billion, Iran decided to cut its power supply and further choke Iran for its electricity demands. Iraq soon issued a statement saying that they were unable to pay the money because of sanctions imposed by the US and that the Covid-19 virus had impacted their oil market to a large extent. Therefore, there's a sense of hatred towards Iran, as they cut their supplies when the country was already scraping through a scarce supply.