Iraq's Health Minister Suspended After At Least 82 Killed In Fire At Baghdad Hospital

Iraq’s interior minister on April 25 informed that at least 82 people died in the huge hospital fire Saturday night in the capital city of Baghdad. According to AP, another 110 people were injured in the blaze at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital. Two health officials at the hospital said that the fire was believed to have started after oxygen tanks exploded.

Nurse Maher Ahmed, who was called to the scene late Saturday to help evacuate patients, said, “I could not have imagined it would be a massive blaze like that”. He added that the flames overwhelmed the hospital’s second-floor isolation hall within three to four minutes of the oxygen cylinder exploding. He further went on to describe the incident as “volcanoes of fire”.

Ahmed informed that most of those killed suffered severe burns. He added that others were overcome by smoke, unwilling to leave behind relatives hooked up to ventilators. The nurse added that the patients could not be moved as they would have minutes to live without oxygen. It took firefighters and civil defence teams until early Sunday to put out the flames.

Iraqi govt suspends key officials

On Sunday, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, blamed the widespread negligence on the part of the health officials. Following a special cabinet meeting, the government even suspended key officials, including the health minister and the governor of Bagdad. The cabinet ordered an investigation of the health minister and key hospital officials responsible for overseeing safety measures. They also fired the director-general of the Baghdad health department in the al-Rusafa area, where the hospital is located, and the hospital’s director of engineering and maintenance.

The Iraqi PM said, “Negligence in such matters is not a mistake, but a crime for which all negligent parties must bear responsibility”.

Following the horrifying incident, the United Nations envoy to Iraq, Jeannine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that she was shocked and in pain over the fire. She also called for stronger protection measures in hospitals. Vatican’s Pope Francis also remembered those who perished in the blaze. While addressing people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his customary Sunday appearance, he mentioned the news of the dead and said, “Let’s pray for them”.

