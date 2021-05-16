'Iron Dome Intercepted 90% Of Airstrikes, Hamas Has Launched Over 3000 Rockets': IDF

With Hamas launching over 3000 rockets since violent clashes broke out across the Gaza strip last week, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has claimed that over 90% of the airstrikes have been intercepted by the 'marvellous' Iron Dome defence system. Terming it nothing less than a 'miracle,' IDF spokesperson Captain Libby Weiss said that the Iron Dome has helped in preventing the barrage of rockets from striking civilian installations. Maintaining that the Dome is not 100% effective as such, Captain Libby Weiss said that the situation on the ground amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas clash would be very different without the Iron Dome.

"The Iron Dome has been performing marvellously throughout the conflict. Iron Dome has intercepted about 90% of the rockets, of course, it is not 100%. There are several direct hits of rockets on civilians. There are homes in Israel's community centres and in Tel Aviv that have been directly hit, even homes," Captain Libby Weiss told Republic Media Network on Sunday.

In its latest attack, the Hamas launched around 600 rockets towards Israel on Saturday night which led to the death of a civilian near Tel Aviv, the IDF spokesperson said. Without divulging into the counter-terror operations of the IDF, Captain Weiss said that there is a very 'vigorous intelligence' used to identify Hamas which uses civilians as a shield to protect themselves.

Detailing on the on-ground situation, Captain Weiss said, "The civilians here at the Israel border are not at all safe. They have 15 seconds, once the siren is sounded, to run into a shelter. That is the only thing they can do to protect themselves before the barrage of rockets rains on them."

"Iron Dome is a technological marvel. I would almost say it is a miracle. The situation here on ground without the Iron Dome would have been a very different one. There would have been 100s of casualties on the Israeli side. What Hamas is doing is target Israeli civilians with those rockets, so we are quite grateful to how the Iron Dome is performing and that again it isn't perfect but we are doing everything possible to stop that rocket fire so that people," she added.

What is the Iron Dome?

Each battery of the Iron Dome has discreet radar detection and tracking systems, a firing control system and three launchers for 20 interceptor missiles. Each battery has a range between four and 70 kilometres. Experts have opinioned that the country needs a total of 13 missile batteries to defend all of the Israeli territories.

Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System is specifically designed to intercept and destroy short-range missiles. Additionally, the Jewish state also possesses a range of other missile defence systems including Arrow to counter ballistic missile and David’s sling for medium defence capabilities. However, the Iron Dome is deemed to be most significant owing to frequent forays from the vicinity.

The game-changer missile defence system was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned defence firm along with Israel’s Aerospace Industry. The development was partial funding from the US, which in total contributed US$ five billion to the project. The anti-projectile system has been one of the most important paradigms of the Israel-US relationship.

Netanyahu vows to defeat Hamas

As the Israel-Hamas clash enters into the second week, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on late Saturday, lashed out at Hamas calling its missile strike a 'double war crime'. Stating that Hamas was killing several Israelis and hiding behind Palestinian civilians, he said that Israel was retaliating effectively. As of date, the death toll in the new Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 132.

Furthermore, he thanked US President Joe Biden for 'strongly backing Israel’s action in defending itself' and that the Jewish pogrom witnessed in Israeli towns from Lod to Bat Yam, from Akko to Haifa will not be tolerated. He added that he will also not tolerate attacks on innocent Jews or Arabs alike and that everyone will receive equal protection from those who enforce the law. Extolling confidence in the Israeli Army, he said that 'Israel will be able to deal with these threats from without and these threats from within'.



