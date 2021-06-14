'Irresistible Fun': Dubai-based Yacht Company Is Offering Socially-distanced Luxury

A luxury company in Dubai is renting out ‘socially distanced’ yachts for people who are willing to spend colossal amounts of money on them. While the emirate has already gained fame for catering luxury to the wealthy, Royal Star Yachts Charter Company has taken it a step further by providing people with an experience of “freedom” amidst travel restrictions. The yachts, which operate at 70 per cent of their capacity, allow customers to experience sightseeing, cruising amongst other things.

"Our Yachts/ Cruise are designed to inspire this choice--where every part of our experience is designed to bring people together, with limitless opportunities to let our guards down and create our own, contagious, irresistible fun," says the company.

The company has a fleet that includes a 141-foot (42-metre) yacht able to host 80 passengers at full capacity. However, the three-hour cruise comes at a whopping price of US$4,900. Cheaper yachts to hire include the company's 90-foot "Big Daddy” , which is capable of normally carrying 65 people, at a price of $1,225 for three hours along with other small boats. As per Royal star Yachts, all the boats are unlike the “party yachts” and exercise all COVID protocols like mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.

'Recline into comforts'



While the world was still grappling with pandemic last year, Dubai opened its doors wide open to tourists. Starting July, restaurants and bars were opened but strict rules on face coverings and social distancing were in place. However, local residents were left bound to the city with most of the international tourists' destinations shut. The social distancing yachts come as a boon to those who say that the prices were not that steep if split between a group.

"Recline into the comforts of our most luxurious 90ft Big Daddy which is the symbol of royalty, whilst we sail along the coast of Dubai Marina. You get a lifetime opportunity to admire the impressive skyline of Dubai and other landmarks. yacht charter dubai yacht rental Dubai boat rental," read a company advert about the yacht.

All images: royalstaryachts.com