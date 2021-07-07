Isaac Herzog Takes Oath As 11th President Of Israel, Knesset Welcomes Him

Isaac Herzog took an oath of office as the 11th President of Israel on Wednesday, July7. In his pledge, he has sworn to resolve deep disputes among the Israeli community. Herzog, 60, sworn on the bible, as he took the oath to assume the largely ceremonial position to serve as the country’s moral compass.

After being sworn in, Herzog promised to be “the president of everyone,” adding that the “central expectation” of all Israelis “from me, from all of us, is to lower the tone, to lower the flames, to calm things down,” as per a report by AP. Herzog promised to be “the president of everyone,” adding that the “central expectation” of all Israelis “from me, from all of us, is to lower the tone, to lower the flames, to calm things down.”

In his inauguration speech, at Knesset -- Israeli parliament, said “My mission, the mission of my term, is to do everything to rebuild hope,” AP reported.

President's sworn-in ceremony

The presidential sworn in ceremony is usually conducted with great pomp and show. This time around as well, the Knesset chamber was adorned with bouquets of white lilies all around. As the ceremony proceeds, Military rabbis blew rams’ horns, followed by a performance by a choir and Israel’s national anthem.

Herzog will succeed Reuven Rivlin's legacy and his appointment as the country top-notch is a big star on his political career. He will be appointed for a seven-year term. Earlier this week, Rivlin in a letter to the newly elected president said, “The truth is that I am a little envious of you.” He called it a “great and wonderful privilege” to be president of all of Israel’s communities — Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, young and old. He published the letter on Twitter.

Herzog was elected to the presidency by the Knesset last month. He had previously served as head of the Labor Party and head of the opposition in parliament. Coincidentally, his father also served as Israeli president in 1980. He had also served as head of the Jewish Agency, after quitting politics in 2018 a nonprofit organization that works closely with the Israeli government to promote Jewish immigration to Israel.

