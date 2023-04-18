ISIS Capability Damaged By Targeted Raid That Killed Senior Leader: US Military

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a helicopter raid was carried out by the US military in northern Syria on Monday, which resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader and operational planner. The statement also revealed that the said leader was responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe. In addition to the senior leader, the raid resulted in the deaths of two other individuals who were armed.

"Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," FOX news quoted General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. "We will continue the relentless campaign against ISIS."

"This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson. "We will provide additional details soon."

According to CENTCOM, the operation involved extensive planning and fortunately, no civilians or U.S. troops were harmed during the raid. Additionally, the military reported that none of the helicopters used in the operation sustained any damage.

"This was the ISIS leader who was killed in a previously announced unilateral helicopter raid in northern Syria today. Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali was the primary target of the raid," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"This operation was launched after intelligence revealed an ISIS plot to kidnap officials abroad as leverage for ISIS initiatives," the statement said.

“We know ISIS retains the desire to strike beyond the Middle East, said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson. “This raid deals a significant blow to ISIS operations in the region but does not eliminate ISIS’ capability to conduct operations.”

As per the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the operation was launched from a base located close to Kobani and its target was a military site belonging to Suqour al-Shamal, a Turkish-backed opposition group situated in the village of Suwayda. It is worth noting that the Syrian Democratic Forces are partners with the US in the ongoing efforts to combat ISIS.

The UK-based human rights organisation, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that the raid led to the apprehension of a senior ISIS leader and the deaths of three individuals. However, the US military did not confirm whether any arrests were made during the operation.

US military captures 'ISIS attack facilitator'

Over the previous weekend, CENTCOM conducted a helicopter raid in Syria, resulting in the apprehension of Hudayfah al Yemeni, who was identified as an "ISIS attack facilitator," along with two others in his group.

"ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East, and its vile ideology remains a threat," Buccino said Saturday about the raid on April 8.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) gained significant notoriety in 2014 after capturing and controlling vast areas of territory that spanned both Iraq and Syria. However, with the aid of the United States, local forces managed to retake the seized lands, and the terrorist group was officially vanquished in Syria by 2019.

Despite the defeat of ISIS in Syria, sleeper cells of the terrorist group persist and frequently launch attacks on both military and civilian targets. Presently, there are approximately 900 American soldiers deployed in Syria, with an undisclosed number of contractors also operating within the country.