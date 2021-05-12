Islamic Jihad Say '100 Rockets Fired' In Retaliation To Hamas At Israel From Gaza Strip

While violence flaring up in Israel, Islamic Jihad which is an armed Palestinian group operating in the Gaza Strip, announced on Wednesday that it had fired 100 rockets at Israel.

"At 5 am this morning, we launched a powerful strike against the enemy, with 100 missiles fired in retaliation for attacks on buildings and civilians," the group said.

Earlier today, Israel Defence Forces, on the other hand, took to Twitter to establish,

In response to HUNDREDS of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip, marking our largest strike since 2014.



We are currently striking more terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Kerala Woman Killed In Israel Rocket Strike

Indian woman Soumya Santhosh on Monday was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants.

Amongst people who have lost their lives in Gaza violence, a 30-year-old Indian woman Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza Strip. Her family members informed that a rocket fell on the residence of Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call.

Gaza Airstrikes

This has been noted as the heaviest aerial exchange since 2014 Gaza war a.k.a Operation Protective Edge.

Israel on Tuesday unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, flattening a pair of high-rise buildings deemed to be housing Hamas militants. The strikes surfaced as Hamas and other Palestinian fundamentalist groups continued firing hundreds of rockets into the Zionist territory. The conflict has escalated relentlessly. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

War-torn Gaza Strip

Ascending tensions between Israel and Palestine have led to frequent rocket attacks and airstrikes from both sides. Three people have been killed in rocket strikes from Gaza on Tel Aviv. On Tuesday, Hamas said that they fired 137 rockets in 5 minutes in an apparent attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system. Over 630 rockets were fired from Israel from Monday through Tuesday noon. 200 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense batteries while 150 others failed targets.

Israeli bombing raids across Gaza from Monday have killed no less than 28 people, including 10 children, and injured minimum 152 individuals more, CNN reported citing Palestinian health officials. On the other hand, Israeli military claimed to have killed more than 15 militants. Over 300 Palestinians have been injured in the riots, several of them seriously hurt by rubber- tipped bullets in the head, eye and jaw.

The holy city, which contains sacred sites for Jews, Muslims and Christians, witnessed raging violence by even more violence during the early hours of Wednesday as intense fighting continued overnight.