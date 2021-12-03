Islamic State Extremists Killed Around 1,000 Shiite Captives At Iraqi Prison In 2014: UN

The United Nations' team probing the atrocities in Iraq claimed that the Islamic State's extremists committed crimes against humanity at a prison in Mosul in 2014, where at least 1,000 primarily Shiite Muslim captives were systematically killed. Christian Ritscher, head of the investigating team, stated that evidence retrieved from mass graves containing the bones of victims demonstrates elaborate preparations for the attack at Badush Central Prison by senior Islamic State members. "Prisoners captured were led to sites close to the prison, separated based on their religion and humiliated. At least 1,000 predominantly Shiite prisoners were then systematically killed," he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP).

According to Ritscher, the investigators' assessment of digital, documentary, survivor, and forensic evidence, including Islamic State documents, has identified a number of extremists responsible for the killings. He stated that based on the assessment, the UN investigating team has concluded that IS committed "crimes against humanity" such as murder, extermination, torture, persecution, and other inhumane acts at Badush prison. In 2014, Islamic State fighters seized Iraqi cities and formed a self-declared caliphate across a broad region of Syria and Iraq.

However, after a three-year violent campaign that left tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins, the group was technically proclaimed defeated in Iraq in 2017, but its sleeper cells continue to undertake attacks in other regions of the country. Karim Khan, Ritscher's predecessor, told the council in May that investigators had discovered "strong and overwhelming evidence" that Islamic State radicals committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014. He also claimed that the insurgent group produced chemical weapons and used mustard gas successfully.

There are 3,000 victims of IS chemical weapons strikes: UN's investigating team

Ritscher further claimed that investigators have confirmed around 3,000 victims of IS chemical weapons strikes as well as its use of rocket artillery projectiles carrying a mustard sulphur poison, indicating that the extremist group's programme has become more sophisticated. The UN official said that he will share the team's conclusions on the use of chemical weapons, as well as the crimes committed by the extremist group, in his next briefing to the Security Council. He also emphasised the need of prosecuting the Islamic State's financiers as well as anyone who profit from the group's actions.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP/Twitter/@@UNITAD_Iraq