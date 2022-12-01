Islamic State (IS) Leader Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qurayshi Killed, Says Terror Group's Spokesman

Islamic State (IS) terrorist group's leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed on Wednesday, Nov 30 in what was described by IS as "a battle" recently, the terrorist group’s spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajer said in an audio tape released to the agencies, including the Associated Press. The IS spokesperson said in the recording that al-Hasan killed several “enemies” before dying “on the battlefield." Although, he gave no further details about the time or place of the killing, or who the alleged "enemies" that shot down Al-Qurayshi were. “He is one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State,” al-Muhajer said.

The latter took over the IS leadership after the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who was killed in the US Army raid in February in northwest Syria that also neutralized a senior deputy of the terror faction. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi set off a blast that killed his entire family and him as United States Special Forces rounded on his hideout during an intense gunfight with American soldiers. US Army did not disclose the name of the IS deputy who was also killed in the operation. But the United States President Joe Biden, said at a White House briefing later, that Qurayshi's death "removed a major terrorist threat to the world."

Kurdish forces withdraw from from an area near Turkish border with Syria, overseen by the Russian forces. Credit: AP

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi's death comes during the resurgence of the IS sleeper cells that have, in recent months, conducted deadly attacks in Iraq and war-torn Syria. The audiotape comes as hostilities between NATO member Turkey and Syrian Kurdish fighters (SDF) forces have renewed in northern Syria, destabilizing the region in recent weeks. Turkish armed forces have been conducting airstrikes to wipe out People's Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian-based offshoot of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and a US-led coalition of Syrian Kurdish forces to defeat IS have been launching retaliatory rockets.

Both the YPG and SDF denied involvement in the Istanbul bombing of Nov 13 that the Turkish Defense Ministry said it will "revenge." "We will root out all of them as soon as possible, together with our tanks, our soldiers," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned in an official statement, according to a readout from his office.

SDF had recently indicated that the bombing suspect in Turkish custody has connections to Islamic State (IS) after Turkey launched Operation Claw-Sword and conducted airstrikes against Kurdish targets in Syria. Commander Mazloum Abdi said in a virtual forum of Columbia University that SDF's new intelligence estimated IS was behind attacks in Turkey as it attempted to renew Turkish-Kurdish hostilities. Ankara did not issue any response about IS involvement.

"ISIS is actively preparing to break out many prisoners and is waiting for a Turkish offensive," SDF's Abdi said at an online forum citing SDF's intelligence. "They're expecting a ground offensive and will carry out their own planning if and when the ground offensive takes place," he said. Further, he warned that the situation on the ground in Syria was about to get worse as Turkey's "preparations are in full swing for an imminent ground offensive." "The Turkish armed forces have amassed a huge number of forces and equipment on the border," he warned via an interpreter.

The Coalition urges for de-escalation in Syria. These strikes jeopardize the safety of civilians, fracture the hard-fought stability within the region and disrupt our common goal of defeating ISIS. https://t.co/elv1QwrAFG — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) November 22, 2022

US National Security Council, John Kirby, said at White House briefing: “We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don’t have any additional operational details to provide at this time.”

Islamic State (IS) terrorists neutralized in US military operation

In 2019, fugitive IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was similarly neutralized by US special forces in northwestern Syria in the village of Barisha in Idlib province, near the Turkish border. Former US president Donald Trump had briefed that al-Baghdadi, who came to prominence in 2014, detonated his suicide vest after he fled into a tunnel "whimpering and crying and screaming" chased by US military dogs. "He was a sick and depraved man who died like a dog," Trump said. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi succeeded him as the Islamic State’s leader.

US military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, northen Syria. Credit: AP

Later, Pentagon declared that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) informed that the IS spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, described as Baghdadi's right-hand man, was also killed in a separate joint operation with the US military near the northern Syrian town of Jarablus. The IS has also been clashing with its rival Islamist group al Qaeda in Iraq. US military had informed that Baghdadi's remains were dismissed similar to former al-Qaeda head Osama bin Laden's.

Another US Army helicopter raid on a village in northern Syria killed senior Islamic State terrorists Abu ‘Ala and Abu Mu’Ad al-Qahtani and a separate airstrike killed two other deputy leaders involved with prisoner matters. US military Central Command noted in a later statement that the operation’s key target was Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS leader “known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters.” "No US forces were injured or killed during the operation," USCENTCOM said, adding that the US military spent 1,000 hours gathering intel on key targets.