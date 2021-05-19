Israel A Peaceful Nation But Will Fight When Attacked By Terrorists: Retd IDF Colonel

As Israel continues to fight its one of the fiercest battles ever against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that has been launching volleys of rockets at its civilian areas, triggering a counter-assault from Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said that Hamas has so far fired 3,700 rockets at the country, from an estimated total arsenal of 12,000. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Colonel (Retd) Eli Bar gave an elaborate account of the tense situation and how Israel is giving a befitting reply to the terror organisation.

Rtd. Colonel Eli Bar is the ex-Deputy Military Advocate General of the Israel Defence Forces. He has recently concluded a 25-year career in the Israel Defence Forces and his last position was an instructor at the IDF College.

Israeli Military's ex-Deputy Military Advocate General speaks to Republic TV

When asked to comment on how difficult it is for the Israel Military to minimise the casualties and pinpoint the targets while dealing with terror group Hamas, the Rtd. Colonel said that the IDF has been dealing with Hamas and other terrorist groups for many years. While stating that these terror groups are attempting to target their rockets deep within Israel's civilian surroundings, he said, "We are the only military on the earth that calls and warn people on the cell phone of the impending attack."

Eli Bar said, "We use all sorts of precisions such as ammunition. We also have several experts, who help us to understand that what will be the best time to strike an attack. We also have a special tactic called ‘roof walking’, in which we deploy experts to ensure that the people are not present in the buildings, which will be targeted. This helps to ensure no casualty."

This trait of Israel has been evident since the start of the conflict, as its air force has targeted high-rises in Gaza in its efforts to 'deteriorate the Hamas terror infrastructure', including a vast tunnel network which it uses for terror purposes. Warnings are given to evacuate buildings which are subsequently destroyed with clinical precision. However, this has also proven controversial as at least one of the buildings actually housed the offices of two prominent global media organisations in Gaza.

Over 200 dead in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Meanwhile, it has been nine days since Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas fired the first projectile onto the Israeli soil. Since then, both sides have engaged in bone-rattling air and ground exchanges. The 362 square kilometres Gaza Strip, where buildings have been reduced to rubble, has suffered the worst. On May 19, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 217, including 63 children and 36 women. At least 1,500 people have been injured, as per the Gaza Health ministry. On the other hand, Israel lost 12 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman, with its Iron Dome proving 90% effective in blocking the incredible number of Hamas rockets fired at it.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)