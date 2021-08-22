Israel Aircraft Strikes Down Four Hamas Sites In Gaza After Major Border Clash

In an act of retaliation, Israel launched an airstrike on four areas of Hamas in the Gaza strip late Saturday evening. This came after a Palestinian militant group named Hamas and other factions of Jihadists started cross-border gunfire, causing severe injuries to an Israeli soldier. Right after suffering the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to social media and informed that an Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire from Gaza, and all the rioters present at the war-torn site have been dispersed. Later, the defence force of Israel informed that in response to the violence instigated on the Israel-Gaza border on Sunday, Israel Army has struck down four Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites.

In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2021

Israel defence force launches airstrike on Hamas near Gaza border

According to Israel's military force, Palestinians in large numbers had gathered near the Gaza strip, where some tried to breach the border while others hurled explosives at the Israeli force. Meanwhile, the Israeli military responded with crossfire as a means to disperse the riot-like situation, informed the IDF in an official statement. During the border crossfire, many Palestinians were injured, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, and the people who were present at the sight suffered injuries to the limbs, backs, and abdomens, said Gaza's Health Ministry. On the other hand, the crossfire seriously wounded an Israeli police officer, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Meanwhile, soldiers in heavy numbers have been deployed in the Gaza border area and the Israeli government has increased the deployment of its Iron Drone anti-missile system.

Our soldiers worked hard this week to defend the State of Israel. They wish you Shabbat Shalom! pic.twitter.com/kwg5sNETcF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2021

Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants fight on the Gaza border

The violence between the Palestinian group which governs Gaza erupted after the Israeli government announced a resumption of aid from Qatar. On the other hand, Hamas has pledged not to touch the aid provided by Qatar, which has become a major issue in Egypt-mediated talks following the May fighting. Earlier, Defence Mister Benny Gantz announced that he has been in touch with the Qatar government and soon the ally will provide huge aid to Hamas and Israeli soldiers, under Israel's supervision.

Earlier, Gaza initiated an air attack on Israel but failed because of the Iron Dome, Palestinians have also launched fire-laden balloons towards Israel. Right after the air attack launched by Israel, Hamas mocked Israel, as Israel was covering up their failure by launching this air attack. In May 2021, as many as 250 Palestinians and 13 Israeli soldiers were killed in the conflict. Gaza is under Israel's blockade, and every movement in Gaza is closely monitored.

IMAGE: AP