Israel Approves Mammoth 2,300 Cr Plan To Double Jewish Settlers In Golan Heights

Israel government on Sunday approved $317 million for a major plan to boost the settler population in the Golan Heights in the coming years. Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting at Mevo Hama community in Kibbutz, Golan on Sunday, Israel PM Naftali Bennett said that this was the "moment" when Israel intends to double the numbers of Jewish Israelis living in the strategic area, The Times of Israel reported.

"This is our moment. This is the moment of Golan Heights. After long and static years in terms of scope of the settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights," PM Bennett said at the cabinet meeting, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Israel to build 7,300 new homes over 5 years

The current plan was formulated by PM Bennett's office's director-general Yair Pines. The complete proposition aims to expand its settler population along with the Golan Regional Council and Katzrin Local Council within 2022-2025. Some $183 million will be allotted for planning 3,300 new housing units in Katzrin and another 4,000 in Golan Regional Council. Another $51 million will be invested to improve quality of life, including the development of transportation and job-related infrastructure.

On Sunday, Bennett also announced two new Communities Asif and Matar in the region with 2,000 housing units to each. In addition, two new neighbourhoods will also be built in the town of Katzrin. This comes after Bennett, in October, vowed to reach 1,00,000 residents in the Golan Heights.

The developments are expected to attract roughly 23,000 new Jews and expand the demographic in the area that was seized in the Six-Day War in 1967. Currently, Golan Heights accommodates nearly 53,000 settlers, including 23,000 Druze, 25,000 Israelis and some 2,000 Alawites (a minority group to which Syria's ruling family belongs). These residents have remained in the land after Israel annexed it in 1981, a move largely lambasted by the international community.

PM Bennett recalls Trump's recognition of Israel's control on Golan Heights

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, PM Bennett also noted that ex-US President Donald Trump, who is a pro-Israel, during his presidency had signed a proclamation recognising Jerusalem's sovereignty over Golan Heights. And "the fact that the (US President Joe) Biden administration has made it clear that there is no change in policy," has promoted Israel to make the new investment. Nevertheless, the territory is still identified as Syrian land occupied by Israel as per international law, DW reported. The proposal has also complicated potential peace attempts with Syria.

