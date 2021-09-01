Israel Approves Measures To Ease Gaza Strip's Blockade, Allows Business Expansion

Israel on Wednesday approved a series of measures easing the blockade of the besieged Gaza Strip, but warned that the steps were conditional upon ‘continued preservation of the region’s security stability for long term.’ Israel, along with Egypt, first imposed a blockade on the 140 sq mile sliver of land in 2007 after Hamas’ occupation. However, in recent times, the Zionist regime has ramped up efforts to ease tensions with the country’s defence ministry even announcing that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the Neftali Benett administration has allowed the reopening of the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave. Later in a statement, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs announced that it has approved expanding the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory, and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel. Notably, the announcement came a day after Israeli officials allowed the import of crucial construction material needed for the Gaza Strip’s rebuilding following the 11-day war in May.

Increasing Israel-Hamas clashes

This comes amid increasing clashes between Hamas and Israel. On Sunday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) struck Hamas militant targets in the besieged Gaza Strip hours after violent clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Zionist law enforcers. The IDF conducted aerial strikes on the Hamas military compound and one of the tunnel entrances used by the terror outfit. Further, in an online statement, the IDF also assured Israel residents that they will continue to defend them against Hamas’ violent tactics.

'No Possible pact'

On Monday, an official close to Israel’s newly minted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett downplayed a meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Defence Ministry Benny Gantz, dismissing reports of a possible pact with the Palestinians. “This is a meeting that deals with security issues. There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians nor will there be,” the official said in a statement that was cited by the Times of Israel. The Zionists and Arabs have been trading barbs for centuries however conflict has escalated dramatically in recent times with recurring bloody wars over the contested city of Jerusalem.

(With inputs from AP)

