Israel: Archaeologists Unearth 1500-year-old 'sophisticated' Byzantine-era Winery At Yavne

In a significant 'sophisticated' discovery, Israeli archaeologists unearthed a massive 1500-year-old Byzantine-era winery in the Yavne excavation site on Monday. The wine-making complex, comprising of five huge wine presses, located in the south of Tel Aviv, is said to be the largest of its kind in the world during its time. Each of the wine presses covered approximately 2,400 square feet of the whole 75,000 square feet. According to reports, the manufacturing complex could produce around two million litres of wine every year. Just to be noted for the sake of comparison, overall UK produces a little less than 8 million litres of wine now.

Image: AP

As per reports, the ancient winery had warehouses for storing and ageing the liquor, which is a crucial step in wine production. The archaeologists also spotted large kilns for the firing of clay amphorae along with "tens of thousands of fragments and intact earthen jars in the site," Israeli Antiquities Authorities (IAA) said on Monday after announcing the discovery. Stamps used to mark the long pots and jars used for wine were also discovered from the site. It also had round treading floors for crushing grapes barefoot. There were separately built compartments for wine fermentation and two huge octagonal vats for collection, DailyMail.uk reported.

Avshalom Davidesko, from IAA, examines a jar found at the site. Image: AP

The wine produced in the manufacturing unit was known as the "Gaza and Ashkelon wine," owing to its geographical location, BBC News reported. The produce from the one-stop shop for wine was exported throughout the Mediterranean region. Just for trivia, drinking wine was common for adults and children during the Byzantine era due to the unavailability of consumable water.

Image: AP

Experts spent two years excavating five wine presses

As per DailyMail.uk, archaeologists on the Yavne site spend two years excavating the 75,000 square feet structure. The digging around the site was a part of the move undertaken by the Israel Land Authority to expand the city of Tel Yavne. "We were surprised to discover a sophisticated factory here, which was used to produce wine in commercial quantities," IAA archaeologist Dr Jon Seligman told DailyMail. Besides the industrial winery, the experts also discovered glass and metal producing factories and houses from the 9th century and some buildings from the interim period between Byzantine and Islamic, the excavators mentioned. Hundreds and students and volunteers were involved in the project that ran for two years.

Image: AP