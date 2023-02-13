Israel Authorises Legalisation Of Nine Outposts Deep In The West Bank In Terror Response

The Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led security cabinet on Sunday approved the legalisation of nine outposts in the West Bank which they said was in response to recent terror attacks in East Jerusalem, including one that killed three Israelis. Netanyahu announced the decision in a statement, listing the illegal outposts as Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Asahel, Sde Boaz and Shacharit.

To legalise the outposts, the government will have to prove that they were established on what Israel considers to be state land. This will likely be difficult given that many of them, including almost all of Sde Boaz and Givat Harel, were built on private Palestinian land, reported the Times of Israel.

“In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the security cabinet decided unanimously to authorise nine communities in Judea and Samaria,” the office of the Israeli prime minister said in a statement on Sunday that included the name Israel uses for the West Bank. “These communities have existed for many years, some have existed for decades,” it said.

The so-called “wild” settlements were built without authorisation from the Israeli government. “The civil administration higher planning committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria,” the statement said. It said the “security cabinet had made a series of additional decisions in the framework of the determined fight against terrorism” including strengthening security forces in Jerusalem.

Over 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank

Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday during a meeting of his government that he wanted to “strengthen settlements”, which are illegal under international law, reported The Guardian. More than 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which is home to 2.8 million Palestinians.

