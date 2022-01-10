Israel Battles Another Wave Amid High COVID Infections Driven By Omicron Variant: Report

On Sunday, Jan 9, Isreal’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that about 2 to 4 million people, approximately more than 40% of the country’s total population, will likely be infected with the Omicron variant. His statement comes at a time when the country is battling another wave of deadly infection. The PM thought he had the coronavirus outbreak under control until recently. From October to mid-December 2021, the number of daily cases was relatively low, rarely surpassing 1,500, and many in the country assumed that the booster dose did the trick. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, the situation completely flipped as strain spread across the country within weeks, Sputnik reported.

More than 17,000 new cases were reported in Israel on Sunday and the country is expected to witness cases between two to four million in the current wave. The middle eastern country has dozens of drive-throughs as well as permanent detention centres in place to detect COVID-19 patients. However, they are struggling to keep up with the daily influx of people. As per the local media reports, long queues outside detection centres have become a common phenomenon in the country and people have to wait at least six to eight hours for their turn.

Govt advises people to conduct their own antigen tests at home

According to the report, local governments have attempted to relieve the strain on those detection centres by advising Israelis to conduct their own antigen tests at home. Many people in the country were forced to try their luck online as the antigen test kit rapidly vanished from the shelves of pharmacies. A number of those tests are available on websites in the country, but the rates are exorbitant, ranging from $23 per test to $612 for a set of five tests, as per Sputnik.

Israel approved fourth vaccine dose for people vulnerable to COVID-19

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Israel approved a fourth vaccine dose for people vulnerable to COVID-19 - making it one of the first countries to do so. Israel is also one of the first countries to get Pfizer's Paxlovid, a drug that can be used at home to prevent the virus's most severe symptoms. According to the Health Ministry data, nearly two-thirds of Israel's population of nearly 9.5 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 4 million people receiving all three doses, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative