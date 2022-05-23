Israel Begins Evicting Palestinians From West Bank After Court's Resettlement Order

Israel has started demolitions and evictions of Palestinians in the villages on the West Bank. The decision of Israeli authorities comes after the court ruling earlier this month which permitted the military to move out over 1,000 Palestinians and use the land for an army firing range. Following the court's order, Israeli authorities have started demolishing the houses in the region, The Washington Post reported.

Yusara al-Najjar, one resident who had lived in the region for decades told The Washington Post, that they had half an hour to leave the house. She said that their house was demolished less than a week after the high court ruling. Najjar added that the bulldozer took less than two hours to demolish two houses and two sheep pens in the village of seven families. Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, said that the armed forces of Israel demolished 20 structures in three villages on the same day.

The Israel Defence Forces in the statement said that the demolitions were according to High Court's years-long review and its order. Meanwhile, the European Union has urged the Israeli authorities to stop the demolition of houses. The region is known as Masafer Yatta in Arabic and South Hebron Hills in English. The region was designated as Firing Zone 918, as per the news report. The war for the region began in the 1980s when Israeli officials laid claim over several areas of the West Bank for developing military training grounds.

Israel Court noted Palestinians rejected compromise

Earlier on May 5, Israel's Supreme Court upheld expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the West Bank, according to AP. In the order, the judge said that the villagers had refused to accept a compromise that was offered to them. Accepting the compromise would have permitted the people to enter the region at certain times and practice agriculture for part of the year. Following the order, the Israeli rights group representing the villagers said that the order would result in at least 1,000 people being homeless, as per AP. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that the decision of the court had confirmed that the firing zone was according to the military commander's authority and due to the requirement of military and security needs.

