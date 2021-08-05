Israel: Benny Gantz Calls Iran A 'regional Problem', Says Military Ready To Strike

Israel’s Defence and Deputy Prime Minister Benny Gantz, on Thursday, said that the country's military is ready to take action against Iran. Speaking at an interview with Ynet media, Gantz reaffirmed Israel’s stance against its arch-enemy stressing that the Islamic Republic was not only an “Israeli challenge” but also a “global and regional problem.” Gantz, known for his strong opposition against Iran’s nuclear power, said that his country was ready to battle on “multiple fronts” if the need arises.

Tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran were rekindled last week after an Israel-managed petroleum products tanker was attacked off Oman. On Thursday, Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged Japanese-owned vessel, was targeted whilst it was on its way from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates. The attack led to the death of two crew members and an allegation on Iran from Israel’s newly formed government.

'Enemy attack won't be tolerable': Iran

This comes as the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said countries that threaten Iran – especially Israel – must develop a realistic understanding of its defensive and offensive capabilities. Addressing troops during an official visit to forces situated along the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Hossein Salami, asserted that there is no enemy act that will not prompt a “strict and decisive response”.

“In our defensive policies and strategies, there is no act, from any enemy at any point and with any scope, that will be tolerable and won’t prompt us to show a strict and decisive response,” Hossein Salami said, adding that they were “ready for any scenario.”

Last week, the Israeli foreign minister stepped ahead to accuse Tehran of perpetuating “terrorism”. Speaking to US Secretary of States Antony Blinken on the telephone, Yair Lapid stressed that Jerusalem was working to find a solution to “Iranian terrorism” by formulating a “real and effective” international response. "We are working together against Iranian terrorism, which poses a threat to all of us, by formulating a real and effective international response," Lapid said. Lapid added on Twitter: Iran "repeatedly errs in understanding our commitment to protecting ourselves and our interests."

Image: AP