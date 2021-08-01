Israel Blames 'Iranian Terrorism' For Attack On Petroleum Tanker

In the aftermath of a deadly attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum carrier ship, the country’s foreign minister Yair Lapid has lambasted Iran for perpetuating “terrorism” and said that the “world should not be silent” on the same. Earlier on Thursday, the tanker was on its way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when it was attacked by what the US Navy says was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone. While the tanker-Mercer Street- was Japanese-owned, it was managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which belongs to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

The attack, which killed two crew members, targeted the tanker just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah, over 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat. In the aftermath, Lapid called for a tough response and said that he was in consultation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and that the issue would be taken to the UN.

Later, the Israeli statesman also took to Twitter to reveal that he spoke to US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the issue of “Iranian terrorism” and how it poses a threat to the world ‘formulating a real and effective international response.” “I expressed our condolences and talked about the threat posed by Iran time and time again to innocent civilians,’ he wrote.

It is imperative to note that the two crew members who died in the attack were British and Romanian citizens. Pointing to the same, Lapid said that Israel was working to tackle the threat that Iran poses to “innocent civilians”. In his tweet, he also warned Iran saying that it often underestimates Israel’s commitment to protecting itself and its interests.

US assists Mercer Street

Meanwhile, the US Navy is assisting an Israel-managed petroleum products tanker that was attacked off Oman, the US Defense Forces said on July 31, adding that the ship was most likely hit by a drone strike. On Thursday, Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged Japanese-owned vessel, was targeted whilst it was on its way from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates. The attack led to the death of two crew members and an allegation on Iran from Israel’s newly formed government.

Image: AP