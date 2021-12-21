Israel Cannot Strike Tehran Sans Permission From US: Iranian Top Commander Rashid

The Chairman of the Iranian armed forces' central command headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid on Tuesday stated that Israel would be unable to carry out a strike against Iran's nuclear or military bases sans prior approval from the US. He also announced that Tehran's armed forces conducted an air defence exercise in the skies above the Bushehr nuclear power station on Monday morning indicating that if Israel tried to bombard Iran, they would meet with crushing retaliation with Tehran's Revolutionary Guard Corps performing large manoeuvres across the country's south that is planned to last five days, reported Sputnik.

He further said that any threat to Iran's nuclear and military bases by the Zionist regime is not conceivable without the United States' green light, according to Sputnik, and that in the event of Israeli aggression, the response would be a crushing attack on all bases, centres and pathways.

Iran's nuclear programme is continuing in Vienna

Talks over Iran's nuclear programme is ongoing in Vienna, with the seventh round commencing on November 29. After this, another round of talks will be forming after the Christmas holidays. According to Sputnik, the talks have already hit many obstacles, and the US has stated that if diplomacy fails to address the matter, it will consider other options.

The negotiations have been begun to discuss the prospect of renewing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is a nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, that includes the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom along with Germany and the European Union. The agreement, inked in 2015, called for the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear programme. However, ex-POTUS Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, causing the Islamic Republic to back out of its nuclear commitments.

Israel has expressed its concerns

However, since the proposal to resurrect the deal was announced, Israel has voiced its concerns about Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Israel has approved a budget of about NIS 5 billion to be used to prepare the military for a possible strike against Iran's nuclear programme, according to the Times of Israel. It includes financing for various types of aircraft, intelligence-gathering drones, and specific munitions to target heavily guarded underground facilities.

Image: Twitter/@NCRIUS