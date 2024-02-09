Advertisement

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday launched a rare rebuke against ally Israel, saying that Israel that it does not have “a license to dehumanize others” for the event that occurs on October 7. “Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7, ”said Blinken in during a Tel Aviv press conference. “The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others,” he added.

Blinken’s criticism of Israel was harshest yet, and comes after a series of opposition from White House regarding the mounting civilian casualties and worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza strip. Blinken questioned the loss of human lives and lack of aid in the Gaza Strip saying, “And we cannot, we must not lose sight of that. We cannot, we must not, lose sight of our common humanity.” US Secretary of State said that US has pushed Israel “in concrete ways to strengthen civilian protection” and allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Blinken asks Israel to re-open its Erez Crossing

Blinken added, that “Israel has taken important steps” to ensure that aid keeps flowing having opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing in November. “As a result, more assistance than ever” is flowing into more places in Gaza “than at any time since October 7,” he added. But US Secretary of State added, that Israel “must ensure that the delivery of life-saving assistance to Gaza is not blocked for any reason, by anyone.” The latter asked Israel to re-open its Erez Crossing to felicitate more aid into northern Gaza. Blinken warned that “the daily toll that [Israel’s] military operations continue to take on innocent civilians remains too high.”

Blinken's remarks came as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the ceasefire proposal after meeting with the US Secretary of State. Netanyahu has rejected the truce not agreeing with Hamas’ demands made in the counterproposal that was studied by Israeli spy agency Mossad. The Palestinian militant group had laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal brokered by Qatar and Egypt in Paris.