Israel Carries Out Missile Strikes At Syria's Damascus, Homs; No Casualties Reported

Israel launched missile strikes at some sites in Damascus and the central province of Homs on Thursday, August 19. Syria's air defence system responded to the attacks, claiming most of them were Israeli missiles, news agency ANI cited Syrian state TV report. The Syrian authorities were assessing the damages caused by the strikes, the state TV cited a military source.

The Syrian air defence responded to the attack as the sound of explosions was heard in Damascus. This was the second Israeli attack that hit Syria within two days. On Tuesday, Israel had launched a missile attack targeting military sites in the country's southwestern province of Quneitra. It is reported that Iran has been attacking Syrian military sites where pro-Iran militias are based. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain based war-monitor, stated that "Israeli missiles hit weapon warehouses and military positions of Lebanese Hezbollah in Qarrah area" between Damascus and Homs. It added that there had been no casualties reported so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel reportedly carried out a missile attack on southern Syria, targeting a military position, according to AP. The state media reported no casualties. The two missiles were reportedly fired towards the military position near the Southern town of Quneitra. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had claimed that the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are located. According to AP, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria over the years. The Israeli government or authorities, however, do not acknowledge the strikes targeting Iran-backed militia.

Last month, Syria had accused Israel of launching an airstrike in a central province early on July 22, according to AP. Reportedly, the aerial strike caused material damage. Air defences shot down most of the missiles in the attack on targets in the Quseir region in Homs; AP cited State news agency report. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed airstrikes and claimed that ammunition and weapons depots belonging to the Hezbollah group were destroyed.

Image Credit: AP/RepresentativeImage

(Inputs from AP, ANI)