Israel Carries Out Multiple Air Strikes At Aleppo Airport, Nearby Sites: Syrian Defence

Syria's air defense systems were reportedly activated in response to the detection of four incoming missiles from the west of the country, according to media reports. If the reports are accurate, this strike during the early hours of Wednesday would be the second alleged incident this month in which Israel targeted the Aleppo airport.

On early hours of Wednesday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed that several airstrikes had been launched against locations in and around the conflict-ridden country, resulting in varying levels of damage.

State media, citing insiders, reported that the strikes occurred around 3:55 am local time and were initially detected at the Aleppo International Airport. Although no outside confirmation has been provided, officials suspect that the air attack was carried out by Israeli forces.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia," the Syrian Arab News Agency reported. It added that some material damages had been reported at the Aleppo airport.

State officials have not provided full details on any potential fatalities, injuries, or structural damages resulting from the airstrikes. However, footage from the scene has surfaced on social media, with some clips purportedly documenting explosions near the Aleppo airport and the state-controlled Nayrab military airport.

Iranian commander at the Syrian airport?

The timing of this incident is noteworthy as it comes after reports that Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, had recently transited through the airport that was targeted in the airstrikes, according to Sputnik news.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not issued any comments on the airstrikes, which is consistent with their standard policy of not usually providing statements regarding air raids carried out against neighboring countries.

Early March, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Aleppo airport had been temporarily shuttered after a suspected Israeli strike.

This also comes when Syria and Turkey have worked to provide aid and improve their infrastructure after devastating earthquakes struck the region, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of residents, many of them affected directly by the war-torn state of the area.