Israel Committing 'crime Of Apartheid' Against Palestinians, Says Human Rights Watch

Israeli authorities are “committing crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” with government enforcing a single policy of domination, said HRW.

Aanchal Nigam
Image credits: AP


Israeli authorities are “committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” with the government enforcing a single policy to “maintain the domination by Jewish Israelis over Palestinians,” said a 213-page report released by Human Rights Watch on April 27. In the report released on Tuesday, the New York-based advocacy group became the first major rights body to level allegations of this level against Benjamin Netanyahu-led government. Human Rights Watch had previously, for several decades, warned that the long-established hold over Palestinian life could lead to apartheid. 

However, in the latest report, the body said that it has found the “threshold” has been surpassed. Human Rights Watch released the report titled, “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution,” following the examination of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Further, Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch said that significant voices have already warned for years that “apartheid lurks just around the corner” and added that, “This detailed study shows that Israeli authorities have already turned that corner and today are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”

The advocacy group said in a statement, “Israeli authorities are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.”

It added, “The finding is based on an overarching Israeli government policy to maintain the domination by Jewish Israelis over Palestinians and grave abuses committed against Palestinians living in the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem.”

(Image credits: AP)

