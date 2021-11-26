Israel Concerned About US Inking A 'less For Less' Nuclear Deal With Iran

In a major breakthrough, senior officials in Israel have said that the US may be inclined towards a “less for less” nuclear deal that would offer partial sanction relief to the Islamic Republic in exchange for a rollback or a freeze on the nuclear network in Iran, according to a report published in the Wall Street Journal. However, the US officials have dismissed the possibility of such a deal stating that it was the result of brainstorming. Negotiations related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal-or the Iran Nuclear Deal- has been in a deadlock since June.

Such an agreement beneficial to Iranian regime: Zionist Official

Speaking to the American Daily, the unnamed zionist official stressed that the country was “very concerned” regarding the agreement. "Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime... It would be an enormous gift to Iran’s new, radical and IRGC affiliated regime,” he said. It is worth mentioning that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced this week that Tel Aviv will maintain freedom of action if Tehran and the world powers draft a nuclear deal.

Last week, US officials warned Israel that its attacks against the Iranian nuclear program are counterproductive and have enabled Tehran to rebuild an even more efficient enrichment system, the New York Times reported on Sunday. During their recent meeting with Zionists, US officials noted that the destruction of nuclear plants has not stopped Iranians from enriching uranium but also prompted them to installer faster machinery for the same. Notably, this comes as President Joe Biden is pulling all stops to revive the 2015 JCPOA deal, from which his predecessor pulled out.

'Rotten deal'

The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany (P5+1), saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran and in return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment programme. However, former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, calling the structure of the deal "rotten". The Islamic Republic then retaliated by ending its compliance with the deal. As of now, six talks have been held in an attempt to revive the controversial nuclear pact, but despite US President Joe Biden vowing to resume the pact at the earliest, negotiations continue to be in limbo.

(Image: AP)