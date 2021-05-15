Israel Continues Airstrikes At Gaza; Building With Al Jazeera Office, AP Bureau Razed Down

With the Israel-Palestine violent clash entering its second week, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Saturday fired rockets aimed at alleged Hamas operations, bringing down the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza. As per reports, the IDF had warned of an attack on the high-rise buildings in Gaza which houses several media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Al Jazeera office. Visuals from Gaza have shown that the airstrikes aimed at Gaza have razed down the Al Jalaa tower, reducing it completely to smoke and dust.

According to reports, the owner of one of the buildings, Jawad Mehendi had received a call, allegedly from the Israeli Defence Force, which issued a warning of an airstrike. Mehendi was told that an airstrike aimed at the Al Jalaa tower, an 11 storey building, would occur in nearly an hour, buying him 60 minutes to ring alarm bells and evacuate the buildings. The number of casualties and injuries, if any, is yet to be ascertained.

The airstrike comes at a time when both the warring sides - the IDF and Hamas - have constantly been engaging in extreme attacks aimed at rival factions. Republic Media Network has learnt that the airstrike on the Gaza tower was conducted as several anti-Israeli forces were staying inside the high rise building.

"In the building, we found out that people staying inside the building are against us, that's why we hit it," former advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Dr Rannan Gissin told Republic TV.

The violent clashes, which have now entered the second week, has claimed the lives of at least 126 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women. On the other hand, the fatality toll in Israel stands at seven deaths including that of a six-year-old boy, an Indian citizen and a soldier. While international attempts to establish peace in the region gain momentum, there are two possible outcomes of the ever-escalating conflict – the total Israeli occupation of Gaza or another Palestinian Intifada.

UN chief appeals for ceasefire

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) chief appealed for an immediate halt to the ongoing fighting between Gaza and Israel. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could "unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism,” not only in the Palestinian territory and Israel but also elsewhere in the region. A U.N. spokesman said Guterres is urging the parties to allow mediation efforts to intensify and end the fighting more quickly. Stephane Dujarric says the U.N. is “actively involved” in those mediation efforts.

Israel sends air, ground troops to Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome missiles could be seen from Tel Aviv late on Thursday as the missile defence system activated to intercept rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel. Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel during the day as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells, and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held in-person talks with both sides. Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited batteries of the Iron Dome missile defence system, which the military said had intercepted 90% of the 1,200 rockets that had reached Israel from Gaza so far.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has ordered the mobilisation of an additional 9,000 reservists, implying a potential land invasion of Arab-controlled territory. Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the chief military spokesman, echoed his stance, saying that reserve forces, tanks, and heavy artillery were accumulating along the Gaza border and were ready for "mobilisation at any given moment." With devastation hitting new heights every day, the conflict is expected to have far-reaching consequences beyond the Intifada in Palestine.