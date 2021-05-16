Israel Defence Forces' Capt Libby Weiss Speaks To Republic On Hamas, Iron Dome, Civilians

As the Israel-Hamas clash enters into the second week, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Capt Libby Weiss spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, on the ground situation at Israel's Tel Aviv. She revealed that Hamas had launched 3000 rockets till date at Israel, 600 only on Saturday. As of date, the death toll in the new Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 132.

IDF spokesperson speaks to Republic

"It is a very tense situation. As of this time, Hamas has launched 3000 rockets towards the Israelis, 600 of which were launched yesterday. Most Israelis are currently in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv, including me. An innocent civilian was killed yesterday in a village not far from Tel Aviv, so the situation remains tense", said Capt Weiss.

Talking about tackling the issues in civilian areas, she said, "It is difficult as Hamas is known to hide under, behind the densely-populated civilian population within the Gaza strip. We rely on sensitive information and we make every effort possible to limit the attack on civilians. We call and text civilians to evacuate as soon as possible. We have no desire to impact civilians in the Gaza strip."

IDF lauds Iron Dome

Lauding the effectiveness of the Iron Dome - the Israeli air defence system which chases Hamas' short-range rockets, Capt Weiss said that without it the casualties would have gone into hundreds in Israel. The Iron Dome Defense System has been defending the Zionists from enemy attacks since 2011 and intercepted over 2,400 projectiles till now. Each battery of the Iron Dome has discreet radar detection and tracking systems, a firing control system and three launchers for 20 interceptor missiles.

"We are were fortunate that the Iron dome has been performing during the conflict, deflecting almost 90% of rockets. It is a technological marvel and without it, the casualties would have been in hundreds on the Israeli side. There are several civilian areas in Israel that have been hit, homes destroyed, civilians killed and injured," she said.

When asked as to why buildings in Gaza strip were being targetted, she said, "A very intensified, rigorous method is used to identify the civilian buildings. These are sites that are used by Hamas, clinical to their function and critical to the onslaught on the Israeli population. We have to strike those to eliminate Hamas' capabilities to launch rockets."

Elaborating on the metro and underground operations of IDF, she said, "Since the last two days, IDF has been striking strategic underground locations of Hamas. This includes the underground metro and tunnel network used extensively by Hamas allowing them to move terrorists from location to location. We are trying to strike their ability to move people and equipment".

Talking about the safety of civilians on the Israel-Palestine border, she said, "Civilians in Israel on the border areas are not at all safe. Once the siren is sounded, civilians have 15 seconds in South (Israel) and 90 seconds in Tel Aviv to run into a shelter as a barrage of rockets raining down on them. Many communities in Southern Israel have been living in these shelters - eating, sleeping, living there. We will do anything for the civilians in South & Centre to go back to their normal lives."

Talking about the Indians living in Israel, she said," We understand our responsibility towards them and are working to keep them safe day and night. We have strong communication to keep them safe along with their loved ones". One Indian - Soumya Santhosh - a Kerala caretaker died in a rocket strike by Hamas on the Israeli side. Her mortal remains has been transported to her home by Israeli govt.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month, when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 2,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses. Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. On Saturday, the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located was razed to the ground by an Israeli rocket strike citing 'Hamas operation inside the building'.

