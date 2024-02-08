Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Israel Defends Gaza War in South Africa’s Genocide Case At International Court of Justice

South Africa has accused Tel Aviv’s military operation against Hamas as the “breach of the UN Genocide Convention that was inked in 1948."

Digital Desk
israel
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel on Friday defended its war on Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), calling the genocidal case brought to the top UN court by South Africa as “profoundly distorted.” Tal Becker, the top lawyer for Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in Israel’s defence said that South Africa "regrettably put before the court a profoundly distorted factual and legal picture.”

Becker continued that South Africa, in entirety of its case, “hinges on a deliberately curated, decontextualised and manipulative description of the reality of current hostilities.” Israel dismissed the case brought against it in the UN court as “atrocious and preposterous.” South Africa has accused Tel Aviv’s military operation against Hamas as the “breach of the UN Genocide Convention that was inked in 1948 after the WWII Holocaust.” The hearing at The Hague began on Thursday as more than 2.3 million population in the besieged Gaza Strip has been displaced, while an estimated 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children.

Advertisement

South Africa demands Israel must ‘immediately’ stop Gaza military campaign

Pretoria urged Israel to "immediately" stop the military bombings in the Gaza enclave that was launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks into the Israeli territory. The United States, Israel’s steadfast ally, dismissed the South Africa’s case as “meritless and counterproductive” as it vowed a tough defence at the Peace Palace, ICJ.

Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defended the war in Gaza saying that the State of Israel “is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide.” "A terrorist organisation carried out the worst crime against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and now someone comes to defend it in the name of the Holocaust? What brazen gall. The world is upside down," he added. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said South Africa’s ICJ case was “unfounded.” "In fact, it is those who are violently attacking Israel who continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews,” he stressed.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement