Israel on Friday defended its war on Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), calling the genocidal case brought to the top UN court by South Africa as “profoundly distorted.” Tal Becker, the top lawyer for Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in Israel’s defence said that South Africa "regrettably put before the court a profoundly distorted factual and legal picture.”

Becker continued that South Africa, in entirety of its case, “hinges on a deliberately curated, decontextualised and manipulative description of the reality of current hostilities.” Israel dismissed the case brought against it in the UN court as “atrocious and preposterous.” South Africa has accused Tel Aviv’s military operation against Hamas as the “breach of the UN Genocide Convention that was inked in 1948 after the WWII Holocaust.” The hearing at The Hague began on Thursday as more than 2.3 million population in the besieged Gaza Strip has been displaced, while an estimated 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children.

South Africa demands Israel must ‘immediately’ stop Gaza military campaign

Pretoria urged Israel to "immediately" stop the military bombings in the Gaza enclave that was launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks into the Israeli territory. The United States, Israel’s steadfast ally, dismissed the South Africa’s case as “meritless and counterproductive” as it vowed a tough defence at the Peace Palace, ICJ.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defended the war in Gaza saying that the State of Israel “is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide.” "A terrorist organisation carried out the worst crime against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and now someone comes to defend it in the name of the Holocaust? What brazen gall. The world is upside down," he added. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said South Africa’s ICJ case was “unfounded.” "In fact, it is those who are violently attacking Israel who continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews,” he stressed.