Why Does Israel Hold Elections So Often And Who Are The Main Contenders This Time?

Israelis are preparing to vote in the fifth Legislative Elections in less than four years on Tuesday, November 1, to form a new Knesset or parliament. While there are several parties in the fray, none have ever secured a majority in parliament and often need a coalition to reach 61 seats in order to form a ruling government. And the coalitions often break as the ruling party may lose the support of one party or even just one member that may withdraw support, leading to falling of the government and eventually, elections.
And so, Israel once again will go to polls after it held four previous since April 2019. The possibility of coalitions this time is vast, including even the unity government between former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Main contenders
The main contenders in the Israeli elections are Netanyahu’s center-right Likud party and the sitting Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party. Netanyahu, who was ousted as the former Israeli leader over corruption charges, expects to garner 30 seats win, a quarter of the total, as per the polls launched by Hareetz.
Lapid's party is expected to secure the second position, and there are also speculations that Likud and Yesh Atid may also form a coalition. Naftali Bennett, the third alternate Prime Minister who stepped down in July 2022, will not be contesting. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is heading a new strong National Unity Party, known as the successor of the Blue and White party that also includes former PM Naftali Bennett's key ally Gideon Saar and former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.
Which parties are contesting?
As Israel’s future once again hangs in the balance, here's a breakdown of the parties that are contesting to form a new government as bifurcated by the leading Israeli paper Jerusalem Post.
LIKUD
- Leader: Opposition head MK Benjamin Netanyahu
- Next up: MK Yariv Levin, MK Eli Cohen, MK Yoav Gallant
- Political bloc: Right
- Founded: 1973
YESH ATID
- Leader: Prime Minister Yair Lapid
- Next up: Economy Minister Orna Barbivay; Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen; Energy Minister Karin Elharrar; Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen
- Political bloc: Center
- Founded: 2012
RELIGIOUS ZIONIST PARTY
- Leaders: MK Bezalel Smotrich, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir
- Next up: MK Ofir Sofer, MK Orit Struk, Yizhak Waserlauf
- Political bloc: Right
- Founded: 2021. Religious Zionist Party is the rebranded name of Ichud Leumi-Tkuma Party, with the addition of candidates from Otzma Yehudit and Noam.
NATIONAL UNITY
- Leaders: Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot
- Next up: Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton; Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper
- Political bloc: Center
- Founded: 2022. A merger of Gantz’s Blue and White, and Sa’ar’s New Hope.
SHAS
- Leader: Former MK and minister Arye Deri
- Next up: MK Ya’acov Margi; MK Yoav Ben-Tzur; MK Michael Malkieli
- Political bloc: Right
- Founded: 1984
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM
- Leaders: Yizhak Goldknopf, MK Moshe Gafni
- Next up: MK Meir Porush; MK Uri Makleb; MK Yaakov Tessler
- Political bloc: Right
- Founded: 1992. A joint list made up of the ultra-Orthodox parties Agudat Israel and Degel HaTorah.
YISRAEL BEYTENU
- Leader: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman
- Next up: Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer; MK Evgeny Sova; Brig.-Gen. (res.) Sharon Nir
- Political bloc: Center-Right
- Founded: 1999
LABOR
- Leader: Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli
- Next up: MK Naama Lazimi; MK Gilad Kariv; MK Efrat Rayten
- Political bloc: Left
- Founded: 1968
MERETZ
- Leader: Former MK Zehava Galon
- Next up: MK Mossi Raz; MK Michal Rozin; MK Ali Salalha
- Political bloc: Left
- Founded: 1992
RA’AM
- Leader: MK Mansour Abbas
- Next up: MK Walid Taha; Walid Alhouashla; MK Iman Khatib-Yasin
- Political bloc: Religiously conservative, politically affiliated with Center-Left
- Founded: 1996
HABAYIT HAYEHUDI
- Leader: Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked
- Next up: Yossi Brodny; Amitai Porat; Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
- Political bloc: Right
- Founded: 2008, when the National Religious Party (Mafdal), merged with Yamina
BALAD
- Leader: MK Sami Abou Shahadeh
- Next up: Former MK Mtanes Shihadeh; Doaa Houch Tatour; Walid Ka’adan
- Political bloc: Unaffiliated
- Founded: 1996. Formerly part of the Joint List