Why Does Israel Hold Elections So Often And Who Are The Main Contenders This Time?

Israelis are preparing to vote in the fifth Legislative Elections in less than four years on Tuesday, November 1, to form a new Knesset or parliament. While there are several parties in the fray, none have ever secured a majority in parliament and often need a coalition to reach 61 seats in order to form a ruling government. And the coalitions often break as the ruling party may lose the support of one party or even just one member that may withdraw support, leading to falling of the government and eventually, elections.

And so, Israel once again will go to polls after it held four previous since April 2019. The possibility of coalitions this time is vast, including even the unity government between former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Main contenders

The main contenders in the Israeli elections are Netanyahu’s center-right Likud party and the sitting Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party. Netanyahu, who was ousted as the former Israeli leader over corruption charges, expects to garner 30 seats win, a quarter of the total, as per the polls launched by Hareetz.

Lapid's party is expected to secure the second position, and there are also speculations that Likud and Yesh Atid may also form a coalition. Naftali Bennett, the third alternate Prime Minister who stepped down in July 2022, will not be contesting. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is heading a new strong National Unity Party, known as the successor of the Blue and White party that also includes former PM Naftali Bennett's key ally Gideon Saar and former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Which parties are contesting?

As Israel’s future once again hangs in the balance, here's a breakdown of the parties that are contesting to form a new government as bifurcated by the leading Israeli paper Jerusalem Post.

LIKUD

Leader: Opposition head MK Benjamin Netanyahu

Next up: MK Yariv Levin, MK Eli Cohen, MK Yoav Gallant

Political bloc: Right

Founded: 1973

YESH ATID

Leader: Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Next up: Economy Minister Orna Barbivay; Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen; Energy Minister Karin Elharrar; Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen

Political bloc: Center

Founded: 2012

RELIGIOUS ZIONIST PARTY

Leaders: MK Bezalel Smotrich, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir

Next up: MK Ofir Sofer, MK Orit Struk, Yizhak Waserlauf

Political bloc: Right

Founded: 2021. Religious Zionist Party is the rebranded name of Ichud Leumi-Tkuma Party, with the addition of candidates from Otzma Yehudit and Noam.

NATIONAL UNITY

Leaders: Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot

Next up: Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton; Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper

Political bloc: Center

Founded: 2022. A merger of Gantz’s Blue and White, and Sa’ar’s New Hope.

SHAS

Leader: Former MK and minister Arye Deri

Next up: MK Ya’acov Margi; MK Yoav Ben-Tzur; MK Michael Malkieli

Political bloc: Right

Founded: 1984

UNITED TORAH JUDAISM

Leaders: Yizhak Goldknopf, MK Moshe Gafni

Next up: MK Meir Porush; MK Uri Makleb; MK Yaakov Tessler

Political bloc: Right

Founded: 1992. A joint list made up of the ultra-Orthodox parties Agudat Israel and Degel HaTorah.

YISRAEL BEYTENU

Leader: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

Next up: Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer; MK Evgeny Sova; Brig.-Gen. (res.) Sharon Nir

Political bloc: Center-Right

Founded: 1999

LABOR

Leader: Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

Next up: MK Naama Lazimi; MK Gilad Kariv; MK Efrat Rayten

Political bloc: Left

Founded: 1968

MERETZ

Leader: Former MK Zehava Galon

Next up: MK Mossi Raz; MK Michal Rozin; MK Ali Salalha

Political bloc: Left

Founded: 1992

RA’AM

Leader: MK Mansour Abbas

Next up: MK Walid Taha; Walid Alhouashla; MK Iman Khatib-Yasin

Political bloc: Religiously conservative, politically affiliated with Center-Left

Founded: 1996

HABAYIT HAYEHUDI

Leader: Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

Next up: Yossi Brodny; Amitai Porat; Nitsana Darshan-Leitner

Political bloc: Right

Founded: 2008, when the National Religious Party (Mafdal), merged with Yamina

BALAD