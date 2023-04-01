Knesset Speaker Ohana Calls India Israel's Closest Friend On His 1st India Visit

"India (is) one of Israel's closest and dearest friends", said Amir Ohana, Israel's Knesset Speaker, on Friday. Further, he called it a distinct pleasure to have been invited to India, reported ANI. The statement by the Israel envoy came during a meeting with Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla. While meeting with his counterpart in India, Amir Ohana said, "It is a great honour for me to be here with you today. This is indeed not only my first visit to India but also the first visit of any speaker of the Knesset on an official visit to India." Further, he added, "And it is my distinct pleasure to have been invited specifically to India, one of Israel's closest and dearest friends and the world's largest democracy." The Israel envoy is on an India visit till April 4 and has been jointly invited by the Vice-President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Amir Ohana calls India "closest and dearest friends"

While highlighting the relationship between the two nations, The Israel envoy shared, "When I had to decide where to make my first official visit as speaker of the Knesset, India stood up with all the other countries. We saw it not only as a dear friend but also as a rising power in the world in many, many fields." Moreover, Ohana emphasised marking 31 years of diplomatic ties between the countries. "What started as ties between two ancient civilizations with rich histories and tremendous respect for our traditions, is now a friendship based on common interests in almost every aspect of life. We also share a deep historical connection," said Israel's Knesset Speaker. The relationship between India and Israel has "grown warmer" and he is happy to point out that "Today the friendship and trust between us is fertile, is a fertile ground for closer cooperation on a variety of issues." During the meeting, Amir Ohana also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla. The MoU, signed by both, aims to "strengthen our relationship over the coming years".

He also spoke about the Jews community living in India with his counterpart. "Jews have lived peacefully in India for thousands of years, and those Jews who came to Israel from India served as a solid bridge between our two nations," said Ohana, as per ANI reports. Further, he shared that India is one of the only nations on earth where Jews have been living peacefully for thousands of years without any recognition of antisemitism. The Israeli Parliamentary Delegation led by Amir Ohana paid a visit on Friday to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House. The Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla, has welcomed the delegation to India. According to Om Birla, both nations, India and Israel, have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, reported ANI.