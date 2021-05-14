Israel Fires Tanks Into Gaza, Mobilises Reserve Troops As Hamas' Rocket Attacks Persist

Israel said on May 14 that it has sent air and ground troops to the Gaza Strip, a move that comes as the region faces its bloodiest crisis since 2014 War. "IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip," Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter shortly after midnight. Despite Egyptian negotiators pulling all stops to establish a truce between warring sides, tensions escalated late Thursday after Hamas fired a heavy barrage of missiles deep into Israel’s commercial centre. It continued on Friday as the Zionists retaliated by scaling up air strikes and hurling tank and artillery shells for the first time.

“I said we would extract a very heavy price from Hamas,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We are doing that, and we will continue to do that with heavy force,” he added in a video message.

IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

With the death toll nearing 200 on Thursday, Palestinians marked a sombre end to the holy month of Ramadan. According to Associated Press, the escalation has led to the death of 190 Palestinians including 28 children and 15 women, with 621 people wounded. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 deaths in their ranks, though Israel says that number is much higher. Seven people have been killed in Israel, including a 6-year-old boy.

The tensions spilt over into West Bank where violent clashes broke out in several cities of mixed occupation. Authorities have imposed a state of emergency in the central city of Lod, where at least one person was shot this week. Violent conflicts blanketed other towns of Israel despite a bolstered presence of police officials. A barrage of projectiles fired from Lebanon, which eventually landed in sea, opened a new war front along the country’s north.

Possible invasion

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the mobilization of an additional 9,000 reservists, indicating a possible ground invasion of the Arab occupied territory. Echoing his stance, chief military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that the reserve troops along with tanks and heavy artillery were amassing along the Gazan border and were prepared for “mobilization at any given moment.” With destruction reaching a new high every day, the conflict is deemed to have effects wider and farther than the Palestines Intifada.

