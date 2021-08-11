Israel: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Flies To Morocco To Cement Newly Forged Official Ties

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as scheduled, flew to Morocco on August 11, Wednesday as a part of a "historic visit." Reportedly, the visit is expected to "cement ties" between Israel and Morocco after they signed a US-brokered deal to "normalise relations" between them. The deal signed between Israel and four other Arab nations ensured soothing relations between the nations over the annexation of West Saharan territory by Morocco.

Salient points of the visit

During this two-day visit, Lapid along with his group of delegates will meet the lawmakers for the inaugural of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, the capital of Morocco. He will initiate diplomatic talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita regarding the maintenance of the peace accord. Lastly, the Foreign Minister also might visit the Beth-El Synagogue in Casablanca before his return, the Israeli Foreign Ministry informed.

This visit is said to be the first since 2003 after the US-brokered "Abraham Accords" were signed between Israel and four Arab nations of Morocco, UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. Israeli foreign minister Lapid, before his trip, said in a statement said that the trip is aimed to boost economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation that "expresses the deep historical relationship" between both the countries. Lapid's trip to Rabat follows a June trip to Abu Dhabi during which he inaugurated the Israeli embassy in the Emirati capital city.

Israel and Morocco vow to cement tattered ties

Israel and Morocco have had low-level diplomatic ties since the 1990s. However, Morocco suspended ties with the nation after uprisings in the 2000s in Palestine. Meanwhile, both the countries maintained casual ties, while, several Moroccans visited Israel every year. Pledging to revamp the tattered ties between the nations through this visit, Lapid said, "This historic visit is a continuation of the long-standing friendship and deep roots and traditions that the Jewish community in Morocco and the large community of Israel is with origins and Morocco, have." Furthermore, Lapid look forward to establishing "political and economic activity" that will ensure "innovation and opportunities" to both the countries.

Israel is home to some seven lakh Jews of Moroccan origin. It is the only Arab country to hold the largest Jewish community hailing from Morocco.

