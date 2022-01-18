Israel Foreign Ministry Condoles Deaths Of 2 Indian Victims In Abu Dhabi Terrorist Attacks

The Foreign Ministry of Israel has condemned the terrorist attacks carried out in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 17 January. The Israel Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to the government and people of India and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attack. The Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat in a tweet expressed that they regret the loss of lives in the explosions in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi attack claimed the lives of two Indians and one Pakistani national and six people were injured after three petroleum tankers exploded after catching fire, ANI reported. Lior Haiat tweeted, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi and regrets the loss of innocent life. We send our sincere condolences to the government and people of India as well as to the families of the victims." In addition, Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India extended condolences to India for the death of 2 people. Gilon tweeted, "#Israel sends its condolences to #India for the death of 2 Indian citizens in the Abu Dhabi terror attack."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi and regrets the loss of innocent life.

We send our sincere condolences to the government and people of India as well as to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/D1FAMeT2FS — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) January 18, 2022

#Israel sends its condolences to #India for the death of 2 Indian citizens in the Abu Dhabi terror attack https://t.co/z1FlA54mGz — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) January 18, 2022

Israel MFA condemns 'drone attack' in Abu Dhabi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Monday, 17 January issued a statement where he "strongly condemned the drone attack" in Abu Dhabi and expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. He further wished for the speedy recovery of people who were injured in the attack. Lapid urged the international community to condemn such acts and to take immediate action "so that Iran and its proxies will not have the tools to continue to undermine regional security and harm innocent people."

EAM receives call from UAE counterpart

Earlier on January 18, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar received a call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan a day after the explosions in Abu Dhabi which claimed the lives of at least two Indian nationals. Dr S Jaishankar expressed strong solidarity with the UAE in face of such "unacceptable acts". In addition, the EAM stated that Indian Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide full support to families who have lost their loved ones. The Indian Embassy in UAE on Tuesday said that they were working closely with the UAE administration to bring back the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died in the explosions in Abu Dhabi.

Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed . He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday.



Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2022

Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2022

*17 January incident UPDATE* Identities of 2 deceased Indian nationals established. @IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members.The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains (1/2) — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 18, 2022

Image: AP/Republic World