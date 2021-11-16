Last Updated:

Israel Gets Permission For Consular Visit To Couple Held In Turkey Over Espionage Charges

Turkey has decided to allow Israeli representatives to meet two Israeli nationals who were arrested after they took pictures of President Erdogan's palace.

Turkish authorities have decided to allow representatives from Israel to meet two Israeli nationals arrested for taking pictures of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's palace. Natalie and Mordi Oknin were arrested and charged with espionage after they allegedly photographed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home.

The Israeli foreign ministry informed that permission for the consular visit to Natalie and Mordi Oknion had been given. However, the date of the visit was not yet finalised. Earlier on 15 November, the Israeli Foreign Minister informed via Twitter that Tel Aviv has been working for the release of the couple who are in prison in Turkey. 

Nir Yaslovitzh, an Israeli lawyer for the couple told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that the couple was only filming "Erdogan's palace during an innocent boat trip".   

 

Israeli couple charged with espionage

Last week, Israeli couple Natalie and Mordi Oknin, and a Turkish national were arrested on suspicion of espionage taking photographs of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan residence from the Camlica Tower in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported.

Police reached the spot after employees of the tower’s restaurant section saw the couple taking pictures, as per the report. The police took the couple for questioning and they have also been questioned by officials of Istanbul’s chief police prosecutor’s office.

Israeli Foreign ministry working for couple's release

After questioning, the couple had been taken to prison by the authorities. As per the Turkish authorities, the suspects are facing charges of "political and military espionage".

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a statement, released on Friday, denied the allegations that the couple was working for an “Israeli agency,” according to AP. Furthermore, Lapid informed that the foreign ministry has been in regular contact with the couple and are making efforts for their release.

