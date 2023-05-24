Israel Gloats Over 'ability To Hit' Iran In Face Of Tehran's Nuclear Developments

Stirring pre-existing tensions, Israel warned on Tuesday of using its complete abilities to "hit Iran" in retaliation for any nuclear

developments that the Islamic Republic could be heading towards. According to Sputnik, Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi asserted that the nation is more than ready to carry out full-scale strikes against Iran if any "negative developments" concerning Tehran's nuclear initiatives come to the fore.

"Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action," Halevi said at a security conference in the Israeli city of Herzliya. "Iran has made more progress in uranium enrichment than ever before. We are also closely examining other aspects of the way to nuclear capability," he said, adding that the military has "the ability to hit Iran."

The commander also labelled Israel's present military situation as "good," but suggested that they can be "strengthened" even more so that the forces "can carry out a broad campaign against Iran." Acknowledging that the IDF has encountered a series of obstacles, Halei said that Israel is about 1,500 kilometers away from Iran, a distance that could challenge the Israeli air force's ability to target the middle eastern country.

Israeli commander acknowledges military challenges

"The IDF was built to conduct warfare in our backyard. We don't have expeditionary forces, it's not in our military culture, and we must build those abilities. Iran is big – it's 70 times the size of Israel. When it deploys its ability all over this domain we need to know where things are to be able to hurt every point on this huge geographical domain," he explained.

The chief further revealed that several aspects come into consideration while devising military strategies against Tehran, such as demographic size, per capita, etc. "Iran also has a big population – ten times the population of Israel. It has a big economy…On one measurement they are close to us on a different measurement it seems a bit bigger," he said. However, on the brighter side, the commander noted that Israel's product per capita is nearly four times than that of Iran's, "which is our opportunity."