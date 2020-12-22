Israel Government Agrees To Pass Budget By Dec 31 To Prevent Dissolution Of Parliament

Israel’s Likud and Blue and White Parties, which lead the country in the coalition, have agreed to hold talks over state budge till the end of this month. While the deadline to pass the budget legislation lapses on December 23, Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the process could not be completed before February 2021. However, Benny Gantz has denounced the delay calling it Netanyahu’s ploy to remain in the power.

"Tomorrow, a bill will be consensually put forward, outlining a schedule according to which a 2020 state budget will be passed by December 31, 2020, and a 2021 state budget - by January 5, 2021," the Blue and White party said in a Sunday statement obtained by Sputnik.

The Knesset would automatically get dissolved if a budget is not finalized before the deadline. In that case, fresh elections would be held in March 2021. Israel has already faced three elections in the past two years with the latest government ruling on the basis of a power-sharing deal between Netanyahu and Gantz.

In the backdrop of rising demonstrations in the country, Benny Gantz led Blue and White party has backed Self dissolution bill introduced in light of Netanyahu’s mishandling of coronavirus. Thousands of protestors have taken to streets to demand Netanyahu's resignation accusing him of corruption and mismanagement in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Netanyahu, who has denied any wrongdoing faces legal trial in January for bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Meanwhile, coronavirus has worsened with caseload surging to 343,600 since the pandemic struck.

Netanyahu to face trials

As per reports, the trials have been postponed till January next year with witnesses being heard three times a week. Netanyahu, who is accused of bribing media and favouring business tycoons, is the first-ever Israeli Prime Minister to go under trial while serving a term. in recent weeks, public outrage against him has intensified, fuelled by his bad handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)