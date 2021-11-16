Israel, Gulf States Engage In First Joint Naval Exercise Coordinated By US Navy

In a major step forward, Gulf Arab navies and Israeli warships have conducted their first joint military exercise in coordination with the United States Naval Forces. The five-day drill in the Red Sea included naval vessels from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Israel and the US. The maritime drill began last Wednesday and engaged in several exercises, including boarding, search and seizure tactics helping to ensure freedom of navigation aboard the USS Portland transport dock ship, the BBC reported.

Aiming to enhance interoperability between participating forces' maritime interdiction teams, the warships conducted the joint security drill in the virtual shipping route that feeds into the Suez Canal, the US Navy said in a statement. However, the 5th fleet did not specify where exactly the drill was carried out. It is worth the mention that the Red Sea connects the Mediterranean Sea by the Suez Canal with the Indian Ocean by the Gulf of Aden, which is one of the key oil shipping routes, Associated Press reported.

Steaming ahead ⚓ 🌊 #USSEssex (LHD 2) transits the Arabian Gulf during flight operations, Nov. 13. #Essex and the 11th #MEU are deployed to @US5thFleet to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region. pic.twitter.com/wSESThT8Ha — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 15, 2021

Maritime exercise comes a year after Abraham Accords

The joint military drill between the Gulf Arab states and Israel comes over a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, which aimed at normalising relations between UAE, Bahrain and Israel, as per AP. There have been intense defence and diplomatic contacts between Israel and the Gulf Nations, including increasing concerns over Iran's activities. The Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Arabs and Emiratis have remained deeply suspicious of Iran and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), BBC reported. They have remained alarmed since Iran defied international sanctions to reportedly build up proxy militias across the Middle East.

The military drills also come as a strong counter move to display consolidation of power in the Red Sea waterway. About six years after Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen failed to defeat Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Hezbollah in Lebanon has gained a stronger foothold than ever. Subsequently, Iran has also increased influence in both Iraq and Syria by funding and arming militants and providing support to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Following this, over the years, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted oil shipments through the Suez Canal, BBC reported. Additionally, Iran's nuclear program and the abandonment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have also constantly worried the Gulf Arab nations.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @USNavy/Twitter)